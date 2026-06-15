Tom Hanks Looks Healthy at 'Toy Story 5' Premiere Ahead of 70th Birthday: See Photos

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Tom Hanks appeared happy and healthy at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles held on Tuesday, June 9. Not only was the actor ambushed by an excited Taylor Swift, who asked Hanks and costar Tim Allen to sign her VHS copy of the 1996 original movie, but he also gave marriage advice to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who didn’t attend due to his participation in the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp. “The man must make the waffles on Sunday,” Hanks told a reporter.

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Tom Hanks Personal Life Revealed

Source: MEGA The actor displayed a firm handshake with Woody, the character he voices in the 'Toy Story' franchise.

Hanks, 69, has been married to Rita Wilson, 69, since 1988. The couple has two kids, including Chet Hanks, 35, and Truman Hanks, 30. He also is a dad to Colin Hanks, 48, and Elizabeth Hanks, 44, from his previous marriage to the late Samantha Lewes.

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Tom Hanks Spoke Frankly About Aging

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks was delighted to greet Taylor Swift, who asked for an autograph.

The actor confessed he feels better at nearly 70 than he did in his thirties. “The hardest for us was when we were playing 35,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2025. “That time where your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off. You stand differently.” He continued, “I think I'm in better shape now. Because my kids are grown up, I'm getting decent exercise and I can eat right. You can't do that when you're 35. Life is such a burden."⁠ What is he doing to stay fit and healthy? “Just maintaining the temple,” he said. “That’s all I’m trying to do.”

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Tom Hanks Shared Diabetes Woes

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks showed his excitement to see Woody.

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In 2013, he opened up about being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes on The Late Show With David Lettterman. “I went to the doctor and he said, 'You know those high blood pressure numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36?" he began. "Well, you’ve graduated. You’ve got type 2 diabetes, young man.'" He has said his condition was caused by family history and lifestyle factors. He tried to manage it with healthy eating and regular exercise. “I watch what I eat to the point of boredom,” he told England’s Radio Times in 2016. “Every now and again I cheat to the point of self-loathing.”

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Tom Hanks Struggled With Dietary Changes

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks voiced Woody and Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in the 'Toy Story' films.

Changing his diet wasn’t easy. “I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady,” he told the outlet. He continued, “I was heavy. You’ve seen me in movies, you know what I looked like. I was a total idiot. I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers.” Being a Hollywood actor has meant he had to gain and lose weight for roles. To play a baseball coach in 1992’s A League of Their Own, Hanks packed on 30 pounds. The next year, he had to shed the weight to play an AIDS-stricken attorney in Philadelphia. In 2000, he shed 55 pounds to play a man stuck on an island in Cast Away. “The gaining and the losing of weight may have had something to do with developing diabetes because you eat so much bad food and you don’t take any exercise when you’re heavy,” Hanks said at a London press conference to promote his 2013 film, Captain Phillips.

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Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Were Among First Celebrities Diagnosed With COVID

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks was animated, playing around with Woody.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down activities worldwide in mid-March 2020, Hanks and Wilson came down with the illness earlier that month. They were among the first celebrities to contract it. “Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he told The National Defense Radio Show in April 2020. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.” He recalled “bad body aches and was very fatigued.”

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