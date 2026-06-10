Tom Hanks Shares Hilarious 8-Word Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift Ahead of Her Wedding to Travis Kelce
June 10 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Tom Hanks shared his long-lasting marriage advice for Taylor Swift in a new interview.
“The man must make the waffles on Sunday,” Hanks quipped to a reporter at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9.
The Latest on Taylor Swift’s Wedding to Travis Kelce
Hanks, 69, has been married to Rita Wilson, 69, since 1988.
Swift, 36, is rumored to be marrying fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Friday, July 3, though the reports have not been confirmed.
According to a report, the “Bad Blood” singer is also expected to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10, as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at the venue.
Taylor Swift Asked Tom Hanks to Sign ‘Toy Story’ VHS Tape
Swift's beau wasn't with her at the movie premiere, where she asked Hanks and Tim Allen to sign a copy of the 1995 Toy Story VHS tape she brought with her.
Hanks told USA TODAY that Swift should have “brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it, as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.”
He also revealed he didn't get an advanced listen of her tune for the film, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”
When it was released on Friday, June 5, it set a Spotify record for the most-streamed country song by a female artist on a single day.
"We were told the day it came out," Hanks told E! News. "They don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told."
'Humble' Taylor Swift Acted 'Submissive' Toward Tom Hanks
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Body language expert Darren Stanton noted the Grammy winner seemed starstruck by the movie icon at the premiere.
“This is a very different side to Taylor,” Stanton said as he analyzed her red carpet pose. “When we usually see her in the limelight, she often has her hands on her hips and her feet spread apart, which suggests she’s very much on duty and in work mode.”
He continued, “It was really interesting that in these shots, particularly during her interactions with Tom Hanks, she came across as a genuine fan. It’s not often we see Taylor being quite so reserved and understated. It’s definitely a different side to her and one that shows real humility.”
Taylor Swift Performed at the Premeire
Swift performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” at the event.
“It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films,” Swift told the audience. “Toy Story 5 is my favorite of all the Toy Storys. I’m so lucky I get to be a part of this.”
She also took the stage to perform “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with Randy Newman.
According to Variety, she said of the movie: “It’s insanely beautiful. It’s a masterpiece.”
Taylor Swift’s Full-Circle Moment
The blonde beauty first announced her collaboration with the flick earlier this month.
"It's a *Toy* Story," she wrote in a June 1 Instagram post. "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie."
She added, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"