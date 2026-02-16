Tom Welling Gushes Over Ditching L.A. for Small Town in Northern California: 'No One Bothers You'
Feb. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tom Welling traded the chaos of Los Angeles for the tranquility of a small-town ranch during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 48-year-old Smallville star made the move in 2020 with his wife, Jessica Rose Lee, and their son, Thomas, seeking solace in northern California.
“L.A. was wild at the time,” Welling recalled in a recent interview with People, published January 10. “There were no cars on the street, you couldn’t go anywhere.”
He noted the stark change in daily life as lockdowns took hold.
“People weren’t leaving their homes. Our first son was starting to crawl and we only had this tiny deck for him to play on. There was this thought of, we don’t know if we can be here anymore.”
The decision to leave wasn't abrupt. Welling always contemplated moving out of L.A. but sped up his timeline after visiting family in Northern California, where he fell in love with a ranch.
Living a quieter life has its perks, Welling explained. “No one bothers you in a small town. Everyone’s famous in a small town.”
Despite occasional acting projects, including his upcoming comedy Chasing Summer, set to debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Welling enjoys the down-to-earth lifestyle. His wife runs a horse-breeding business, adding to the homey atmosphere.
“It’s peaceful,” he stated. “And it feels real.”
Reflecting on the change in his priorities, Welling shared, “When I was younger, I was always looking for the next big thing. Now, I just want to be where my feet are.”
The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their second son, Rocklin, in June 2021. Welling was previously married to model Jamie White from 2002 to 2015.
While he has distanced himself from the Los Angeles lifestyle, Welling’s journey hasn't been without challenges. In January 2025, he faced arrest for allegedly driving under the influence in an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka, Calif. The charges were dismissed in May 2025, and he pleaded not guilty to a lesser charge, resulting in a year of probation, fines and a DUI program.