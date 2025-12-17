or
Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Looking Unrecognizable on TV: 'Had No Clue This Was Her'

Two photos of Tomi Lahren
Source: @AngelaBelcamino/x;mega

Social media users think Tomi Lahren looks like a whole new person.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025

Tomi Lahren dropped jaws when she recently appeared on Fox News.

The political commentator showed up on the network earlier this week with a completely new look, sparking viewers to accuse her of going under the knife.

Social Media Reacts to Tomi Lahren's New Look

Photo of Tomi Lahren debuted a new look on Fox News.
Source: @AngelaBelcamino/x

Tomi Lahren debuted a new look on Fox News.

"OMG!!! I had NO clue this was Tomi Lahren…" one person tweeted alongside a video of her interview. "Did you?"

"She has a great surgeon. Looks nothing like her original self but looks good," another person quipped, while a third wrote, "Wow. Doesn't even look like the same person."

"Compliments to the surgeon," another person agreed of her fresh face.

The Star Battled Anorexia

Source: @AngelaBelcamino/x

Social media users accused the star of having plastic surgery but praised her fresh appearance.

Lahren hasn't addressed the speculation, but she's dealt with comments about her appearance in the past, as several years ago, she revealed she dealt with anorexia.

In 2019, she uploaded a photo of herself looking super thin and gaunt.

"This is me at age 21. I was WAY too skinny. I got out of a 6-year toxic relationship and my way of taking back control was to start running 7 miles a day — which was fine except I was eating WAY too little," she recalled. "I got down to under 100 lbs but no matter how skinny I got, it wasn’t enough and I couldn’t see how bad it was."

Photo of Lahren previously battled anorexia.
Source: mega

Lahren previously battled anorexia.

"I know this story, and all the personal stories in my book, can help someone out there going through the same thing. You are ENOUGH. Grab my book now to read more," Lahren added, referring to her tome Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable.

Tomi Lahren Released a Memoir

Photo of The star wants her book to help young women find their confidence.
Source: mega

The star wants her book to help young women find their confidence.

In another interview, Lahren said she wrote her book "to help young women find confidence," as she's always stood her ground despite ruffling feathers.

"To me, confidence is not something you turn on or off, it’s not dependent on the day or where you are in your life," she spilled. "If you find true confidence, then you are confident in every area of your life, at all times, and you’re able to stand up for yourself."

Photo of Lahren released her memoir in 2019.
Source: mega

Lahren released her memoir in 2019.

"That’s why the book is called, Never Play Dead. It’s really what I live by. There are times where I think maybe I shouldn’t say this, or I shouldn’t say that, maybe I shouldn’t rock the boat and just keep quiet," Lahren admitted. "Then I ask myself, 'Why?' This is what I believe in, this is what I stand up for, and I’m not going to apologize for it."

