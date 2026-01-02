NEWS Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Found Lifeless by Guest Who Thought She Passed Out From Drinking as Her Chilling Death Remains a Mystery Source: MEGA Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead on New Year's Day at age 34. Rebecca Friedman Jan. 2 2026, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was found lying on the ground by a hotel guest before paramedics declared her dead at the scene. The Hollywood icon's 34-year-old child was believed to be intoxicated when discovered unresponsive at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on New Year's Day. The guest who found Victoria on the hotel's 14th floor thought she had passed out from drinking and alerted staffers of the emergency medical situation, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

Paramedics Declared Victoria Jones Dead Upon Arrival

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was found on the floor of a San Francisco hotel.

While employees tried to perform CPR as they waited for an ambulance, she was pronounced dead by paramedics upon their arrival. The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrived at the San Francisco hotel just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, after being dispatched for a medical emergency.

Initial Reports Did Not Suggest Victoria Jones Died by Suicide

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones' death did not appear to be a suicide, per reports.

The investigation into Victoria's death is still underway, however, there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia at the scene, per the insider. Her passing reportedly did not appear to be a suicide. Cops are waiting for a medical examiner to determine her official cause of death. It remains unclear if she had been staying on the hotel's 14th floor as a guest or how she ended up lifeless on the ground.

Tommy Lee Jones Shared His Late Daughter With Ex-Wife Kimberlea Cloughley

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was the only daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

Victoria was born to Tommy and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley on September 3, 1991, almost 10 years after her brother, Austin, was welcomed by the former couple in 1982. The No Country for Old Men actor's daughter, who appeared in films alongside her dad while growing up in Hollywood, had experienced trouble with the law in the months leading up to her devastating death.

Victoria Jones Was Arrested at Least 3 Times in Year Leading Up to Her Death

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones had multiple run-ins with the law before her passing.