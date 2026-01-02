or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tommy Lee Jones
OK LogoNEWS

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Found Lifeless by Guest Who Thought She Passed Out From Drinking as Her Chilling Death Remains a Mystery

Photo of Victoria Jones and Tommy Lee Jones.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead on New Year's Day at age 34.

Profile Image

Jan. 2 2026, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was found lying on the ground by a hotel guest before paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

The Hollywood icon's 34-year-old child was believed to be intoxicated when discovered unresponsive at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on New Year's Day.

The guest who found Victoria on the hotel's 14th floor thought she had passed out from drinking and alerted staffers of the emergency medical situation, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Paramedics Declared Victoria Jones Dead Upon Arrival

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Victoria Jones was found on the floor of a San Francisco hotel.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones was found on the floor of a San Francisco hotel.

While employees tried to perform CPR as they waited for an ambulance, she was pronounced dead by paramedics upon their arrival.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrived at the San Francisco hotel just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, after being dispatched for a medical emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Initial Reports Did Not Suggest Victoria Jones Died by Suicide

Image of Victoria Jones' death did not appear to be a suicide, per reports.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones' death did not appear to be a suicide, per reports.

The investigation into Victoria's death is still underway, however, there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia at the scene, per the insider. Her passing reportedly did not appear to be a suicide.

Cops are waiting for a medical examiner to determine her official cause of death. It remains unclear if she had been staying on the hotel's 14th floor as a guest or how she ended up lifeless on the ground.

MORE ON:
Tommy Lee Jones

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones Shared His Late Daughter With Ex-Wife Kimberlea Cloughley

Image of Victoria Jones was the only daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones was the only daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

Victoria was born to Tommy and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley on September 3, 1991, almost 10 years after her brother, Austin, was welcomed by the former couple in 1982.

The No Country for Old Men actor's daughter, who appeared in films alongside her dad while growing up in Hollywood, had experienced trouble with the law in the months leading up to her devastating death.

Victoria Jones Was Arrested at Least 3 Times in Year Leading Up to Her Death

Image of Victoria Jones had multiple run-ins with the law before her passing.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones had multiple run-ins with the law before her passing.

According to online records, Victoria was arrested at least three times in the past year — once in April 2025 in Napa County for obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

In May 2025, Victoria was booked in Santa Cruz County and in June of last year, she was again taken into police custody in Napa County on domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse charges before being released on bail.

In both Napa County Cases, Victoria pleased not guilty.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.