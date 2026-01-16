What Is Tommy Lee Jones' Net Worth? Inside the Actor's Multimillion-Dollar Empire
Jan. 16 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
What Is Tommy Lee Jones' Net Worth?
Tommy Lee Jones has accumulated substantial wealth decades after he pursued an acting career.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 79-year-old actor has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of press time.
Tommy Lee Jones Has Built an Impressive Hollywood Empire
Jones first captured attention with his Broadway debut in 1969, a year before his first film, Love Story, premiered. This helped him expand his footprint in film and television, scoring roles in Life Study, Rolling Thunder, Jackson County Jail, One Life to Live, Lonesome Dove, JFK, The Fugitive, Coal Miner's Daughter and Natural Born Killers, among others.
In 1997, Jones was cast to play Agent K in Men in Black, which reportedly earned him around $7 million to $10 million. He went on to reprise the role in Men in Black II and Men in Black 3.
He strengthened his net worth with his reported $17 million salary from the 1998 film U.S. Marshals and $10 million salary from the 2003 flick The Hunted.
Tommy Lee Jones Has Earned Numerous Accolades
In addition to building his multimillion-dollar portfolio, Jones has also brought home numerous accolades.
He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in The Fugitive in 1994.
Jones was also the recipient of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special in 1983.
Tommy Lee Jones Also Has a Successful Directing Career
Jones entered his directing era with his directorial debut in The Good Old Boys in 1995. He also has credits in The Homesman, The Sunset Limited and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
Speaking with Meryl Streep during an interview for Interview Magazine, he revealed the reason why he turned to directing.
"About 20 years ago, I directed a movie for Ted Turner's television network, based on a book written by a Texas writer by the name of Elmer Kelton. He wrote over 50 so-called 'western' novels. Three of them are good. The one I co-adapted to a screenplay and directed was called The Good Old Boys, and it’s just a family film. You can take your grandkids to it," he explained.
Jones later added, "I've just paid a lot of attention all of my life on these movie sets, and I've got a pretty good practical education around the camera. It's important for me as an actor to know the entire script before you start shooting, and especially if you're directing, you don’t want to be struggling with anything."