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'Someone's Going to Die': Tommy Lee Makes Horrifying Confession About Injecting Jack Daniel's Into His Veins

Photo of Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee got desperate after running out of heroin and turned to Jack Daniel's to replicate the feeling.

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July 23 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

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Tommy Lee revealed the shocking reality of his addiction and recalled the dangerous lengths he went to in order to get high.

"There was a point where I was with my bass player, and we were just doing a s--- load of heroin and we ran out,” the Mötley Crüe drummer, 63, recalled during the Wednesday, July 22, appearance on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast. "It was probably 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning and we were like, ‘F--- what are we going to do?'"

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Source: Armchair Expert/YouTube

Tommy Lee spoke about his addiction with actor Dax Shepard.

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Tommy Lee Injected Jack Daniel's Into His Veins

Photo of Tommy Lee revealed that he tried acid for the first time at 13.
Source: Armchair Expert/YouTube

Tommy Lee revealed that he tried acid for the first time at 13.

After running out of options, Lee recalled how he and bandmate Nikki Sixx filled a Jack Daniel's cap with whiskey and used syringes to inject the substance into their veins in an attempt to recreate the effects of their drug use.

"We were shooting Jack Daniel's," Lee confessed. "At that moment, I went 'OK, we could just drink this, but we’re shooting it. This is f------ wrong and somebody’s going to die.'"

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Tommy Lee Recalled Swallowing 'Handfuls' of Sleeping Pills

Photo of Tommy Lee confessed that he and his bandmates were scared one of them would die due to their addictions.
Source: Armchair Expert/YouTube

Tommy Lee confessed he and his bandmates were scared one of them would die due to their addictions.

Lee spoke at length about his issues with drug addiction, revealing he began experimenting with acid at only 13 years old.

The "Girls, Girls, Girls" artist also reflected on the band's issues with substance abuse, revealing they would "eat handfuls" of sleeping pills before heading out to party.

"In 1989, we all decided we needed to go to rehab or someone was gonna die," he explained. "We were zombies and people weren’t waking up. We were like someone’s going to die soon."

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Tommy Lee Dishes on Sobriety

Photo of Tommy Lee admitted that 'three years' is the longest he's ever been sober.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee admitted that 'three years' is the longest he's ever been sober.

Lee has struggled with his sobriety for decades, telling Shepard that "three years" is the longest he's ever been clean.

"I get so excited that I’m like, ‘Oh my god, dude, I’ve been sober for a year,’ and I celebrate," he confessed. "That’s the f------ problem."

Tommy Lee Last Went to Rehab in 2019

Photo of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in 2019.

The musician's last rehab visit dates back to 2019, when he experienced a severe relapse with drinking.

In 2023, the rockstar famously posted a graphic photo of his manhood while being on a "bender."

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a mother------- bender, bro,” Lee said while performing at the time. "I got f------ sideways as f--- and got naked and posted pictures of my d---."

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