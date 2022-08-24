Tommy Lee Reveals He Was On A Bender While Posting NSFW Snap
Just weeks after breaking the internet with his full-frontal nude selfie, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got candid about why he decided to share the steamy snap with his 1.6 million Instagram followers, pinning the picture on a “mother f*****g bender.”
“A couple weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a mother f******g bender, bro. A bender!” the star revealed during a concert in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, August 21.
Alongside getting “f******g sideways as f**k,” as Lee put it during his interlude, which he later posted to his Twitter account, the artist said the bender inspired him to take to social media, where he famously “got naked and posted pictures of my d**k.”
Although Lee has kept his social media feeds relatively safe for work since his controversial August 10 selfie, the rocker still encouraged the audience to follow in his footsteps, asking them to pull their “f*****g junk out.”
“Let's go!” he then exclaimed in the clip, which has since garnered more than 44,000 views.
The percussionist’s social media activity isn’t the only reason why the metal maven has made headlines this past year. Lee’s marriage to actress Pamela Anderson — and the controversy surrounding their sex tape — was the subject of the Hulu mini-series, Pam & Tommy, which first hit the streaming platform in February.
While Lee publicly endorsed the show, allegedly helping actor Sebastian Stan prepare to portray him and calling the series a "really beautiful story" shortly after filming wrapped, Anderson seemingly had a different attitude.
“[Lee] isn’t bothered at all. He’s even said nice things about Sebastian and offered him advice when it was being shot,” an unnamed insider exclusively told OK! at the time.
“It’s the opposite of Pam, who doesn’t like Lily playing her,” the source continued, referencing actress Lily James, who portrayed the Baywatch bombshell. Beyond her apparent disapproval of James, the source added that Anderson was “ticked off that Tommy’s feeding even more interest in the series by talking about it so publicly instead of denouncing it.”