Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Goes Glam in Racy Topless Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan isn’t afraid of showing some skin. The former Vine star, 39, stripped down to her birthday suit in new photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 17. In the racy snap, Furlan was in full glam as she was photographed from the waist up, using only her long, dark brunette hair to cover her assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Stripped Down for a Sultry Photo

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan shared the sultry snap in a photo series captioned, 'Tis the season.'

“Tis the season,” she captioned the photo series. The carousel of photos featured a mix of empowerment quotes, holiday-themed shots with her dog and sultry selfies. “Some journeys don’t give you company, only clarity,” read one quote, while another message said, “You will be okay. And then you won’t be. Over and over until you die.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Brittany Furlan's Racy Snap

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Fans questioned Brittany Furlan's relationship status after she posted topless photos.

The influencer’s bold upload was met with an outpouring of love in the comments section. “thank you for blessing our timelines queen 🖤,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile a second user added, “Gawd you are gorgeous.” Others questioned whether the post carried a subliminal message, wondering if she and her husband, Tommy Lee, had split. “wait, did she and Tommy break up again ? 🤔,” one observer wrote, while another added, “Amen 🙏🏻 you’re too good for him.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Was Catfished Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan was catfished, believing she was communicating with another musician.

Furlan and Lee are seemingly still together, with the musician most recently appearing in her November social media upload documenting their Thanksgiving celebrations. The former drummer, 63, and brunette beauty's relationship has been rocky this year. In the spring, it was revealed that Furlan had been catfished by a stranger posing as Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. "Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

Catfishing Scandal Brought Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Closer

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan claimed the catfishing scandal brought her and Tommy Lee together.