Ronnie Radke Called FBI Over Catfishing Drama With Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan
Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, gave hard evidence that she was catfished by someone pretending to be Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.
Furlan’s claims from May 16 instantly went viral on TikTok, catching the attention of Radke himself. After being accused of stalking Lee’s spouse of six years, Radke revealed to a news outlet that he contacted the FBI to investigate further, claiming there have been several other women who have been catfished by someone pretending to be him.
Ronnie Radke Contacted the FBI
“I’m actually kind of flabbergasted,” Radke explained. “There’s multiple other girls that were involved with the same Snapchat, and I just don’t want people getting tricked and duped. And so, the FBI is now involved. It’s a felony. It’s a crime. So, it’s pretty serious I guess.”
“I sent them some stuff,” the singer said of the evidence he gave to police. “They're gonna find out who it is. I wanna prove to everyone it’s not me, dude. Leave me alone! You think if I was gonna catfish somebody, I would just not use my name?”
Though Radke admitted he’s seen “a lot” of fake accounts of himself online, he didn’t think anyone was catfishing people. “It’s very obvious that it’s not, like, you can obviously tell it’s not real. So this one kind of, like, took me by surprise,” he shared.
Radke was so taken aback by Furlan being stalked by a fake that he didn’t think it was real until he did his own investigating.
Ronnie Radke Thought He Was Being 'Pranked' by Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
“Tommy Lee DM’d me, and he was very upset. So, I thought they were pranking me at first,” the musician elaborated. “And then they were serious. I was telling them that it was not me, and they were very adamant that it was. I started doing a deep dive on the account and started figuring it out.”
“Eventually I was, like, really upset, so I wanted to figure out who this was,” Radke continued. “It became like three, four, five accounts. A girl flew from Canada to Indianapolis, so yeah.”
Though the public accusations were upsetting enough, Radke was especially hurt by Furlan saying he was “obsessed” with her.
“I’ve never spoken to her once in my life. That’s the crazy thing about it; I’ve never actually spoken to this person. DM’s or anything,” the singer said.
Ronnie Radke Apologizes to Tommy Lee
“I started getting a little angry. By the way, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for all of the other people who are involved in this,” he added. “I just don’t want to be called obsessed with somebody I don’t even know. I don’t even know who you are, or I don’t know you personally, so I don’t want to be called obsessed. That’s why I got pretty upset.”
Radke ended his interview by “apologizing” to Lee, whom he said he has “much respect” for. As for Furlan, he made it clear he wasn’t “attracted” to her and has no plans to date her — even if she and the Mötley Crüe rockstar are headed toward a divorce.