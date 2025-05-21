NEWS Ronnie Radke Called FBI Over Catfishing Drama With Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Source: MEGA;@ronnieronnieradke/Instagram The musician said he isn't attracted to Brittany Furlan and isn't interested in pursuing a relationship, even if she is newly single.

Ronnie Radke Contacted the FBI

@brittanyfurlan I’ve had enough. He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time- Leave me alone Ronnie. ♬ original sound - BrittanyFurlan Source: @brittanyfurlan/TikTok Ronnie Radke said he gave the FBI 'some stuff' to look over.

“I’m actually kind of flabbergasted,” Radke explained. “There’s multiple other girls that were involved with the same Snapchat, and I just don’t want people getting tricked and duped. And so, the FBI is now involved. It’s a felony. It’s a crime. So, it’s pretty serious I guess.” “I sent them some stuff,” the singer said of the evidence he gave to police. “They're gonna find out who it is. I wanna prove to everyone it’s not me, dude. Leave me alone! You think if I was gonna catfish somebody, I would just not use my name?”

Source: @ronnieronnieradke/Instagram The singer was shocked after doing his own investigating online.

Though Radke admitted he’s seen “a lot” of fake accounts of himself online, he didn’t think anyone was catfishing people. “It’s very obvious that it’s not, like, you can obviously tell it’s not real. So this one kind of, like, took me by surprise,” he shared. Radke was so taken aback by Furlan being stalked by a fake that he didn’t think it was real until he did his own investigating.

Ronnie Radke Thought He Was Being 'Pranked' by Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Source: mega Ronnie Radke thought the couple was 'pranking' him.

“Tommy Lee DM’d me, and he was very upset. So, I thought they were pranking me at first,” the musician elaborated. “And then they were serious. I was telling them that it was not me, and they were very adamant that it was. I started doing a deep dive on the account and started figuring it out.” “Eventually I was, like, really upset, so I wanted to figure out who this was,” Radke continued. “It became like three, four, five accounts. A girl flew from Canada to Indianapolis, so yeah.”

Source: @brittanyfurlan/TikTok Ronnie Radke said he was most hurt by Brittany Furlan saying he was 'obsessed' with her.

Though the public accusations were upsetting enough, Radke was especially hurt by Furlan saying he was “obsessed” with her. “I’ve never spoken to her once in my life. That’s the crazy thing about it; I’ve never actually spoken to this person. DM’s or anything,” the singer said.

Ronnie Radke Apologizes to Tommy Lee

Source: @ronnieronnieradke/Instagram Ronnie Radke said he feels 'bad' for Brittany Furlan.