Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's Been Going Through a 'Tough' Time in Her Marriage Amid Split Rumors
Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, admitted her marriage has been on the rocks amid divorce rumors. Her troubles escalated, though, after Furlan was catfished by someone she thought was a friend.
“I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business,” she expressed in a TikTok video from Friday, May 16.
Brittany Furlan Living in a Hotel Amid Divorce Rumors
Furlan noted that her “tough times” with Lee prompted her to move into a hotel, where she recorded her video detailing how being catfished interfered with her marriage.
“I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat; he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” Furlan explained.
Brittany Furlan Defends Talking to Stalker Online
“Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband,” she continued.
“Go to any of my husband’s friends’ [profiles], I like all their s--- because I’m supportive,” she said. “I message f-—- everybody. I’m in everybody’s DMs all the time, girls, guys [and] whatever. I love people. You’re not special.”
Brittany Furlan 'Embarrassed' by Her 'Tough Times'
“This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband,” she noted after saying she asked the stalker to “leave” her alone.
“This whole f-—— thing is embarrassing. I’ve been struggling with s--- at home [and] I’m in a f-—- hotel,” Furlan emphasized. “Like, leave us f-—— alone, bro... I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good.”
Tommy Lee Posts Cryptic Messages About a 'Stupid Girl' Amid Divorce Rumors
While Furlan was relocating to a hotel, the Mötley Crüe musician posted a cryptic message to his Instagram, where he asked, “Who’s been catfished?”
Lee also shared another shady post to his Instagram amid separation speculation, where he teased a song titled “Stupid Girl.”
“I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls--- somewhere else,” he said in the clip.
Though neither Furlan nor her husband of six years has confirmed they are headed toward a divorce, OK! reported on an insider who claimed the couple have been fighting over Lee’s alcohol use.
“They’ve been living separately for the past two weeks,” the source shared. “Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they’ve urged him to get sober, Tommy’s been resistant.”