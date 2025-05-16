Tommy Lee and Wife Brittany Furlan Split After 6 Years of Marriage Over Concerns About His Drinking Habits: Report
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan seem to be dunzo.
The longtime couple has reportedly split after six years of marriage — and according to insiders, the musician’s alcohol consumption may have pushed them apart.
“They’ve been living separately for the past two weeks,” a source close to the pair shared. “Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober, Tommy's been resistant."
Right now, it’s “unclear” if the couple plans to make the breakup official with a divorce filing.
Adding more fuel to the fire, the Mötley Crüe rocker recently unfollowed Furlan on social media.
He also raised eyebrows after posting a cryptic clip on Instagram, teasing a song titled “Stupid Girl.”
“I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls---- somewhere else,” he said in the clip.
He also posted another shady question, writing, "Who's been catfished?"
The two got married back in February 2019 and were first linked in June 2017 when they were spotted getting handsy outside a sushi joint.
“We met online, but we knew about each other for years,” Furlan told a news outlet in January 2019. “He used to watch my Vine videos — he was one of my followers and obviously, I loved his music."
“I was a Methods of Mayhem fan and Mötley Crüe fan. I wasn’t a huge fan — I didn’t listen to a bunch of Mötley Crüe, but I definitely liked Methods of Mayhem and I always thought he was super attractive. We just hit each other up and ended up going on a couple dates and it was awesome — now here we are,” she added.
Though she's 24 years younger than Lee, Furlan admitted she had trust issues going into the relationship — but the “Girls, Girls, Girls” singer went all in.
"He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,'" she shared on dating coach Tripp Kramer’s “How to Talk to Girls” podcast.
"He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she added. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."
As for Lee, he previously confessed he’d been a fan of hers long before they met on the celeb dating app Raya.
"I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,'" Lee revealed in Netflix’s The American Meme, which also starred Furlan.
TMZ talked to the sources.