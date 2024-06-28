Tongue Exercises and YouTube Bans: Why Face Yoga Expert Koko Hayashi Fights for Their Importance

The Unknown Power of the Tongue

The tongue is just a small part of the body, yet many people do not know that it plays a pivotal role in developing and maintaining a healthy and aesthetically pleasing facial structure. Hayashi explains that when the tongue rests properly against the roof of the mouth, it exerts a gentle yet influential pressure that helps to shape the upper palate and supports the development of a well-defined facial structure.

This correct tongue posture, often referred to as "mewing" after Dr. John Mew, who popularized the concept, promotes a balanced growth of the facial bones, potentially leading to a more harmonious and symmetrical appearance. The tongue's strength, capable of exerting significant force, is a major factor in the development of the jaws and alignment of the teeth, affecting the overall facial profile.

Hayashi also emphasizes how the tongue's resting position has implications for nasal breathing, which is associated with better oxygenation and can influence facial appearance. Proper tongue posture encourages the lips to close and the teeth to remain slightly apart, facilitating nasal breathing over mouth breathing. This habit supports the structural integrity of the face and contributes to improved health outcomes and even better sleep quality.

Hayashi mentions, “It is for these very reasons that I am passionate about teaching people the proper tongue posture. Its main purpose is to educate, and educating others is more effective when you actually see how it's done.”