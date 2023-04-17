Tony Bennett's Sad Last Days: Singer, 96, Staying Strong As He Battles Mind-Ravaging Alzheimer's Disease

Back in the States, he studied at the American Theater Wing on the G.I. Bill and got his big break in 1949 when Pearl Bailey heard him sing and invited him to open for her in Greenwich Village in New York City. Bob Hope was in the audience and came down to his dressing room after the show. “Bob said, ‘Come on, kid, you’re going to come to the Paramount and sing with me,’” Bennett recalled. “First, he told me he didn’t care for my stage name and asked me what my real name was. I told him, ‘My name is Anthony Dominick Benedetto,’ he said, ‘We’ll call you Tony Bennett.’”

By 1979, after years of success, Bennett hit bottom. His second marriage had fallen apart, and his records weren’t selling as they once had. A bid to form his own record company had led to bankruptcy, and Bennett was struggling with drug addiction. It all came to a head when he nearly died of a cocaine overdose. After his son Danny stepped in as his manager, Bennett’s career rebounded — and even now, he comes alive when he sings, never forgetting a word. His longtime pianist Lee Musiker, who lives nearby, comes to the couple’s apartment and goes through a 90-minute set with Bennett several times a week. “Singing is everything to him. Everything. It has saved his life many times. If he ever stops singing, that’s when we’ll know,” Lee said.