Tony Gonzales Resigns Amid Fallout From Affair Scandal

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Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales announced his resignation amid a scandal involving an extramarital affair with a former staffer, Regina Anne Santos-Aviles. Gonzales, who is married with six children, first denied the affair, but later admitted to it following Santos-Aviles’s tragic death by suicide.

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Admission Follows Initial Denial

Source: MEGA The congressman admitted to the relationship after initially denying it.

In a March 2026 interview with radio host Joe Pags, Gonzales reflected on his actions, stating, “I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions.” He expressed remorse for his actions and noted that he has reconciled with his wife, Angel.

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Source: MEGA Text messages revealed the extent of their interactions.

The affair first came to light in February 2026, when the San Antonio Express-News reported that Gonzales and Santos-Aviles had engaged in a relationship in 2024. Text messages obtained by the outlet revealed Gonzales requesting intimate photos from Santos-Aviles and discussing her favorite sexual positions. Santos-Aviles reportedly expressed discomfort with Gonzales’s advances before ultimately agreeing to meet him. Following the revelation of the affair, Santos-Aviles confessed to her husband. The couple attempted to move forward but eventually separated, leading to Santos-Aviles’s struggles with depression and her untimely death in September 2025. Gonzales publicly acknowledged the affair but denied any involvement in her death, asserting, “I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing and in fact I was shocked just as much as everyone else was.”

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Ethics Probe Targets Conduct Violations

Source: MEGA The House Ethics Committee launched a probe into his conduct.

As the scandal unfolded, the House Ethics Committee initiated an investigation into Gonzales’s conduct. The committee’s probe examined allegations that he violated the House of Representatives’ code of conduct, which prohibits lawmakers from engaging in relationships with employees under their supervision. Gonzales faced significant pressure as Representative Anna Paulina Luna sought a vote for his expulsion from Congress.

Resignation Raises Questions

Source: MEGA His resignation followed mounting political pressure and questions.