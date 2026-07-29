'Glassy-Eyed' Tony Romo Argues With Cops in Bodycam Footage, Claims He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Arrest
July 29 2026, Updated 7:16 a.m. ET
Tony Romo argued with police before he was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI).
In body camera footage obtained by a news outlet, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback told an officer he had just left a golf tournament and was driving to see his grandparents when he was pulled over in Wisconsin on July 23.
Later in the video, an officer returned to Romo's Jeep and asked him to step out to complete field sobriety tests. Romo repeatedly asked whether he could call his lawyer before exiting the vehicle.
The officer told him no and instructed him to get out of the SUV. After several requests, Romo eventually complied.
“Based on your driving and where you were coming from … the red glassy eyes and the odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage on your breath,” the officer said, per the clip.
He insisted he had "zero" drinks before asking to call his attorney.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, Romo responded, "Because I'm coming from a golf course, you think I'm drunk?"
Body Camera Footage Captures Arrest
During the field sobriety exercises, Romo appeared to smile and mock some of the instructions the female officer was giving.
“No, there’s too many,” he said of the tests.
The footage then showed the former NFL star placing his hands on his head before officers handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Police informed Romo that he was being detained while they continued their OWI investigation.
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Citation and Upcoming Court Date
According to TMZ, court records showed Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test after his arrest, a violation that could affect his driving privileges.
A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office told the New York Post that the matter is being handled as "a traffic violation and not a criminal charge in Wisconsin."
The violation typically carries a fine ranging from $150 to $300. Romo is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.
Golf Tournament Withdrawal
Following the arrest, the CBS Sports analyst withdrew from the M&P Group Texas State Open, which began on Tuesday, July 28, per KLTV.
It remains unclear whether CBS plans to take any disciplinary action.
Romo is currently in the middle of the 10-year, $180 million contract he signed with the network in 2020.
Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He became the team's starting quarterback in 2006 and helped lead Dallas to multiple postseason appearances.
The Eastern Illinois product retired following the 2016 NFL season before joining CBS Sports in April 2017.
Throughout his career, Romo threw for 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions while completing 65.3 percent of his passes.
He earned four Pro Bowl selections and guided the Cowboys to four playoff appearances, though the team never advanced beyond the divisional round during his tenure as starting quarterback.