'Glassy-Eyed' Tony Romo Argues With Cops in Bodycam Footage, Claims He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Arrest

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Tony Romo argued with police before he was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). In body camera footage obtained by a news outlet, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback told an officer he had just left a golf tournament and was driving to see his grandparents when he was pulled over in Wisconsin on July 23.

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NEW: Bodycam footage of Tony Romo's arrest released, tells police officer that he was on his way to see Grandma and Grandpa.



"Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?" he asked the female police officer.



Romo was also heard telling officers that he was having… pic.twitter.com/Por3T2kahA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2026

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Source: MEGA Tony Romo told officers he was driving to visit his grandparents after playing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship when he was pulled over on July 23.

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Later in the video, an officer returned to Romo's Jeep and asked him to step out to complete field sobriety tests. Romo repeatedly asked whether he could call his lawyer before exiting the vehicle. The officer told him no and instructed him to get out of the SUV. After several requests, Romo eventually complied. “Based on your driving and where you were coming from … the red glassy eyes and the odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage on your breath,” the officer said, per the clip. He insisted he had "zero" drinks before asking to call his attorney. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Romo responded, "Because I'm coming from a golf course, you think I'm drunk?"

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Body Camera Footage Captures Arrest

Source: MEGA Body camera footage showed Tony Romo repeatedly asking to call his lawyer before eventually stepping out of his vehicle for field sobriety tests.

During the field sobriety exercises, Romo appeared to smile and mock some of the instructions the female officer was giving. “No, there’s too many,” he said of the tests. The footage then showed the former NFL star placing his hands on his head before officers handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle. Police informed Romo that he was being detained while they continued their OWI investigation.

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Citation and Upcoming Court Date

Source: MEGA Court records indicate Tony Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test, and he is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

According to TMZ, court records showed Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test after his arrest, a violation that could affect his driving privileges. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office told the New York Post that the matter is being handled as "a traffic violation and not a criminal charge in Wisconsin." The violation typically carries a fine ranging from $150 to $300. Romo is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

Golf Tournament Withdrawal

Source: MEGA Following the arrest, Tony Romo withdrew from the M&P Group Texas State Open, while CBS has not announced whether it will take disciplinary action.