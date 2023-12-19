Top 10 Men and Women Business Leaders Transforming Industries: The Power Players of 2024

Michelle Beltran, founder of RWM, LLC, is a leading intuitive expert and transformation coach. With a best-selling author status and global recognition, she's an authority in spirituality, specializing in intuitive functioning and mindset coaching. Featured in USA Today, Forbes, and Hay House World Summit, her podcast, "The Intuitive Hour: Awaken Your Inner Voice," impacts thousands worldwide. As a performance mindset coach and former professional cyclist, Michelle is breaking barriers as she returns to the elite women’s ranks at over 50. This ambassador of the ageless athlete is passionate about mind and body wellness, imparting her clients with key holistic health principles and strategies that give rise to the greatest version of themselves through their athletic endeavors. Michelle states, “We are limitless. It is my goal to help my clients access their untapped potential through the power of the subconscious mind.”