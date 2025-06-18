Top 19 Countries With Most OnlyFans Models in the World Revealed — And No. 1 Might Shock You

When it comes to delivering saucy content, Cyprus is number one.

The island in the eastern Mediterranean sea scored highest among 19 countries in total. The research, released by Supercreator, looked at the number of OnlyFans creators per 100,000 women.

With a population of 1.39m people, Cyprus boasts 3,850 female adult creators per 100,000 women (see full list at bottom).

Australia came in second place (1,852) while the U.S., home to top earners like Sophie Rain, nabbed the third slot (1,817) and Canada was in fourth place (1,659).