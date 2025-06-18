Top 19 Countries With Most OnlyFans Models in the World Revealed — And No. 1 Might Shock You
A new report has revealed the country with the most OnlyFans models in the world – and it’s not the U.K. or the U.S.
When it comes to delivering saucy content, Cyprus is number one.
The island in the eastern Mediterranean sea scored highest among 19 countries in total. The research, released by Supercreator, looked at the number of OnlyFans creators per 100,000 women.
With a population of 1.39m people, Cyprus boasts 3,850 female adult creators per 100,000 women (see full list at bottom).
Australia came in second place (1,852) while the U.S., home to top earners like Sophie Rain, nabbed the third slot (1,817) and Canada was in fourth place (1,659).
The U.K., where Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue are from, came fifth (1,388).
France and Italy failed to crack the top 10 despite their reputations for delivering passion.
Cyprus offers enhanced personal tax incentives for residents, and with OnlyFans taking 20 percent of each user’s revenue, this could be one of the reasons it is such a desirable location for creators.
Yuval, the CEO of Supercreator said: “Interestingly, although Cyprus has the most OnlyFans models, this isn’t reflected in fans’ spending habits. The U.S., Canada and the U.K. are still the major markets when it comes to earnings. Creators from smaller markets will often use tools like VPNs or other tricks to reach US fans through social media.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rexi Stone, 25, from Cyprus joined OnlyFans two years ago and claims to make on average $100,000 a year on the platform.
She believes the top spot is well-earned.
“I might be biased since I am from Cyprus but I think we have the hottest women in the world,” said Stone, who has 1,700 followers on Instagram (@rexistonee).
“Rich men with money to burn love coming here – not only for the fun they can have but for the tax benefits," she added. “But this is a small island – everyone knows everyone else’s business. There’s no secret left untold but that only spurs people on. They have an attitude of: ‘I’m going to get my money and enjoy life, no matter what.' Cyprus has so many OnlyFans creators because we are not ashamed of being authentically ourselves. I’m able to provoke emotion by using my body and sharing it with other people.”
A potentially surprising country that ranked in sixth place on the global list was Denmark, with (678).
Another Scandi country – Finland, which is known for its progressive views – didn’t even make the list, despite adult work being legal (with certain limitations).
And Japan only has 65 creators per 100,000.
Lukas, who moved from Germany to Cyprus to run his OnlyFans agency, Boese Va., added: “We realized that Cyprus is home to many creators and agencies in the space, likely because of its favorable business structures and great weather year-round. We’ve definitely seen an increase in demand, as more and more people relocate to Cyprus for similar reasons we did.”