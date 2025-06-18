or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > OnlyFans
OK LogoNEWS

Top 19 Countries With Most OnlyFans Models in the World Revealed — And No. 1 Might Shock You

Sophie Rain, OnlyFans girls.
Source: Jam Press

Cyprus has topped the world for OnlyFans creators, with 3,850 per 100,000 women, beating the U.S. and U.K.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A new report has revealed the country with the most OnlyFans models in the world – and it’s not the U.K. or the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to delivering saucy content, Cyprus is number one.

The island in the eastern Mediterranean sea scored highest among 19 countries in total. The research, released by Supercreator, looked at the number of OnlyFans creators per 100,000 women.

With a population of 1.39m people, Cyprus boasts 3,850 female adult creators per 100,000 women (see full list at bottom).

Australia came in second place (1,852) while the U.S., home to top earners like Sophie Rain, nabbed the third slot (1,817) and Canada was in fourth place (1,659).

Article continues below advertisement
Sophie Rain is by far one of the most famous OnlyFans star in the industry.
Source: @sophieraiin/instagram

Sophie Rain is by far one of the most famous OnlyFans star in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.K., where Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue are from, came fifth (1,388).

France and Italy failed to crack the top 10 despite their reputations for delivering passion.

Cyprus offers enhanced personal tax incentives for residents, and with OnlyFans taking 20 percent of each user’s revenue, this could be one of the reasons it is such a desirable location for creators.

Yuval, the CEO of Supercreator said: “Interestingly, although Cyprus has the most OnlyFans models, this isn’t reflected in fans’ spending habits. The U.S., Canada and the U.K. are still the major markets when it comes to earnings. Creators from smaller markets will often use tools like VPNs or other tricks to reach US fans through social media.”

Article continues below advertisement
Lily Phillips is also a big name in the industry hailing from the UK.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips is also a big name in the industry, hailing from the U.K.

MORE ON:
OnlyFans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rexi Stone, 25, from Cyprus joined OnlyFans two years ago and claims to make on average $100,000 a year on the platform.

She believes the top spot is well-earned.

“I might be biased since I am from Cyprus but I think we have the hottest women in the world,” said Stone, who has 1,700 followers on Instagram (@rexistonee).

Article continues below advertisement

“Rich men with money to burn love coming here – not only for the fun they can have but for the tax benefits," she added. “But this is a small island – everyone knows everyone else’s business. There’s no secret left untold but that only spurs people on. They have an attitude of: ‘I’m going to get my money and enjoy life, no matter what.' Cyprus has so many OnlyFans creators because we are not ashamed of being authentically ourselves. I’m able to provoke emotion by using my body and sharing it with other people.”

Article continues below advertisement
Another big name in the Industry is Bonnie Blue, who is also from the UK.
Source: ITV

Another big name in the Industry is Bonnie Blue, who is also from the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

A potentially surprising country that ranked in sixth place on the global list was Denmark, with (678).

Another Scandi country – Finland, which is known for its progressive views – didn’t even make the list, despite adult work being legal (with certain limitations).

And Japan only has 65 creators per 100,000.

Lukas, who moved from Germany to Cyprus to run his OnlyFans agency, Boese Va., added: “We realized that Cyprus is home to many creators and agencies in the space, likely because of its favorable business structures and great weather year-round. We’ve definitely seen an increase in demand, as more and more people relocate to Cyprus for similar reasons we did.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.