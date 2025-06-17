Sophie Rain Bashes Camilla Araujo as Fans Call for a 'Bop Vs. Bop Cage Fight'

Sophie Rain reignited tensions inside the Bop House this weekend after publicly firing back at fellow influencer Camilla Araujo in a tweet that quickly went viral.

The spat was sparked by a video clip posted Friday, June 13, by @PicturesFoIder, which featured Camilla saying she would “only quit OF once she makes more than Sophie Rain.”

Rain, who is one of the highest earners in the creator house, didn’t hold back in her response.

“Start having your little brother promote your OF again and maybe you’ll get there,” Rain posted on X.