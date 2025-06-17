or
Sophie Rain Bashes Camilla Araujo as Fans Call for a 'Bop Vs. Bop Cage Fight'

Photo of Sophie Rain and Camilla Araujo.
Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram; @realcamillaara/Instagram

Sophie Rain bashed Camilla Araujo as tensions rise between the two girls.

June 17 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Sophie Rain reignited tensions inside the Bop House this weekend after publicly firing back at fellow influencer Camilla Araujo in a tweet that quickly went viral.

The spat was sparked by a video clip posted Friday, June 13, by @PicturesFoIder, which featured Camilla saying she would “only quit OF once she makes more than Sophie Rain.”

Rain, who is one of the highest earners in the creator house, didn’t hold back in her response.

“Start having your little brother promote your OF again and maybe you’ll get there,” Rain posted on X.

sophie rain bashes camilla araujo fight
Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram

Sophie Rain went off on Camilla Araujo.

Her comment racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours and prompted a flood of reactions online.

“She’s the queen. All those other peasants can bow down in her glory,” one user tweeted in support of Rain.

Another chimed in: “U been wildin out lately,” as hashtags like #BopBeef and #OnlyFansWars began trending on the platform.

sophie rain bashes camilla araujo fight
Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram

Camilla Araujo has not replied to Sophie Rain's comment.

Araujo has not responded publicly to Rain’s comment, but some users suggested the tension may be tied to ongoing disputes over clout and earnings in the house.

One fan summarized the situation as “roommate beef,” while others called for a “Bop vs. Bop cage fight.”

sophie rain bashes camilla araujo fight
Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram

Sophie Rain has long been seen as the breakout star of the Bop House.

The Bop House, a TikTok-era content collective of adult and lifestyle creators, has recently seen its private drama spill into the public, with creators airing grievances and rivalries online.

Some followers speculated the fight could be staged for engagement, but insiders say the tension is real.

“This has been brewing for a while,” one fan commented. “Sophie’s always had a target on her back because she’s at the top.”

Rain, 25, has long been seen as the breakout star of the Bop House, with fans praising both her work ethic and her ability to dominate online platforms.

sophie rain bashes camilla araujo fight
Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram

Fans commented on the ladies' drama.

Despite controversy, she has maintained her spot as one of the platform’s top-earning stars.

With the house dynamics clearly shifting, followers are now watching closely to see whether this rift continues or if any reconciliation is on the horizon.

As one user summed it up: “Friendly competition makes things fun… until it’s not.”

