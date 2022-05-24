Top 5 CBG Products You Should Try ASAP
CBD products have quickly dominated retail shelves and online stores – but have you heard of CBG? Another cannabinoid, CBG has been found to fortify the ability of a neurotransmitter, anandamide, to enhance motivation and focus, and regulates appetite and sleep. CBG is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and is being studied for various benefits, including slowing the proliferation of cancer cells.
CBG is quickly becoming the “next big thing,” but as with any supplement, it’s important to choose a reputable brand and product. We have compiled a list of 5 CBG products from established brands to give you a headstart on your CBG journey.
RESTORE CBD + CBG 750mg Softgels
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky hemp, the RESTORE CBD+CBG 750Mg Softgels by The Raw Botanics Co is, without a doubt, a product worth trying. The perfect mix allows you to experience the power of CBD+CBG, making it the go-to CBD product for anyone who wants the maximum benefit of CBD+CBG and adaptogens.
RESTORE CBD+CBG 750mg Softgels contains 30 servings of 375mg active CBD & 375mg active CBG per bottle, and just as the name suggests, it helps restore your body, boosts your immunity, and enhances your recovery. It also has zero additives or preservatives and is gluten-free, keto, and paleo-friendly, making it one of the most inclusive CBD products on the market.
Some of the benefits of RESTORE CBD+CBG include increased athletic performance, enhanced muscle recovery, anti-inflammatory, improved gut health, and immunity, among others.
ZERO THC CBD + CBG PRO GEL by BlueSky
Starting off our list is the ZERO THC CBD+CBG PRO GEL by BlueSky. This amazing CBD product has become a popular name in the industry, making it perfect for pre-workout or post-workout. BlueSky's unique blend of CBD & CBG on this product has made ZERO THC CBD+ CBG PRO GEL one of the leading CBD products with great benefits to the body.
ZERO THC CBD +CBG PRO GEL is a product made in partnership with Steve Hess and has been formulated specifically for the athlete in all of us, making it even more outstanding and beneficial to the human body. Its high potency helps you get a high quantity of powerful plant compounds required for noticeable results assisting with pain relief and a good night's sleep.
Zero THC CBD+ CBG Pro Gel contains 3400mg CBD AND 1700mg CBG packed in a 30ml bottle. It is also 100% pure, meaning it contains zero THC, making it a trusted product in the market. Zero THC CBD+ CBG Pro Gel can be found on BlueSky-cbd.com.
CBG OIL
The incredible CBG Oil by Try CBD Oil is one of the products redefining the industry, introducing a new cannabinoid on the block.
As CBD products continue to attract massive attention and more data emerges, it’s evident that CBG is the forerunner to some of the most widely used cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC. CBG has been linked to numerous benefits, and with the CBG OIL by a top CBD company Try The CBD, we expect to see more of these.
The CBG OIL tincture by Try The CBD provides an ideal balance of 500mg CBD and 500mg CBG, which is a perfect ratio for optimal results. This presents several benefits to the human body and is widely known to give calmness and comfort. The CBG OIL can also be used to help preserve neurons and improve motor deficits in neurodegenerative conditions such as Huntington's disease.
As it is manufactured from non-GMO hemp cultivated organically in Colorado, the CBG OIL by Try The CBD is 100% pure. It is well-known for several benefits, making it one of the top CBG oils in the industry. CBG OIL can be found online at trythecbd.com.
The Sagely Naturals Tranquil & Centered CBD Gummies
The Tranquil & Centered CBD Gummies by The Sagely Naturals are not a new name in the cannabis industry, and it's no surprise they made the list. Their ideal combination of the highest quality, broad-spectrum CBD and CBG with L-Theanine makes their product unique, and it is well known for its ability to help people feel relaxed.
The Gummies bundle contains L-Theanine, an amino acid studied for its potential to alleviate stress and facilitate relaxation. This makes the Gummies Bundle idea for anyone. Those that have used the product praise it for its ability to help one relax and embrace a calm state of mind.
The Gummies Bundle contains 25mg of the most excellent quality, wide range CBD with 5mg of CBG. This was developed along the best guidelines allowing The Sagely Naturals to get an exciting mix of CBD and CBG. CBG is a sister cannabinoid that is being alluded to as the "mother of all cannabinoids" for its interesting capacity to assist with tackling a greater amount of the hemp plant's maximum capacity.
The Gummies Bundle by The Sagely Naturals also contains 150mg L-Theanine to help a general condition of adjusted quiet, among other benefits.
Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies
Colorado Botanicals is a leader in the cannabis industry, producing some of the top products, including their gummies. Their diversity as a team and deep understanding not only of cannabis science but also pharmaceutical technology. This helps them stand out and perfectly separate compounds using low heat.
The Colorado Botanicals hemp-infused gummies are formulated using premium quality whole-plant hemp extract focused on improving overall health. Their gummies contain CBD, CBG, and CBN, along with terpenes and flavonoids.
To ensure anyone can use their products, the CBD Gummies by Colorado Botanicals have no additives and are vegan friendly. They are also available in multiple flavors.
These days, CBD products are readily available from numerous sources, But especially with the high demand, it’s important to understand that each product is different from the other. The products also have varying benefits, and to get the right product for you, you must be ready to comb through the company websites and read different reviews. Happy shopping!