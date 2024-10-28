Top 5 Instagram Models of 2024
The influencing industry, and more specifically the Instagram modeling industry, is now a booming business, where creators are able to build lucrative careers. Instagram has become the most popular platform when it comes to influencer marketing, and 63 percent of shoppers say they are more likely to buy a product if it is recommended to them by a social media personality that they trust. Today, Instagram models are much more than just faces in front of a camera. Many are multifaceted creators who use their platform to show their entrepreneurial side, or other interests and talents. These influencers come in all shapes, sizes, and ages.
Many Instagram models are branching out to alternative platforms like OnlyFans, Twitch, and Patreon. These subscription-based models allow the influencers to connect directly with their audience on a more personal level while generating a larger profit. OnlyFans, for example, has an estimated 1.25 million daily users, and has paid more than $5 billion to creators since it started.
As the influencing industry continues to grow at a rapid rate, take a moment to get to know five of the most influential Instagram models today. Whether participating in cosplay, showing off their fitness routine, or giving a glimpse into life as an entrepreneur, these five IG models are showing their followers how to thrive in the digital space.
1. Veronica Perasso
Veronica Perasso is not the typical Instagram model. She escaped communism in Venezuela at 18, entering the U.S. with $100 to her name. Quickly building a career, she’s been featured in high-profile music videos, graced the covers of major magazines, and amassed about seven million followers across social media.
After overcoming significant adversity in her home country, Veronica faced different hurdles when joining the modeling world. At five feet tall, she was too short to be a fashion model. Instead, she turned to Instagram, where she grew her career by forging meaningful connections with a global audience.
Today, Veronica manages her content with a small staff and plenty of self-determination. “100% of my content is created by myself and my small in-house team,” she says.
“The theme for the last four years has been artistic, provocative, and authentically me,” she explains. “It’s showing glimpses of my real life combined with just a little bit of fantasy. I like to keep it fun and classy.”
So what does Veronica view as her biggest success? Her answer may surprise you. “My mom worked so hard as a single mom to provide for me in Venezuela,” she says. “I remember seeing the toll it took on her. I promised her that one day I’d grow up and take care of her. I’ve been able to fulfill that promise.”
When she’s not modeling, Veronica enjoys surfing, traveling, working out, and spending time with her family and pet African serval.
2. Alex Kokkonen
Alex Kokkonen is more than just an Instagram model: she’s a professional fitness model, bodybuilder, executive, and international business strategist who holds two doctorates. She’s also in her 50s.
Alex, who is based in New South Wales, Australia, fell into modeling almost by accident. “I started getting things published because of my bodybuilding photos though I've been an athlete all my life,” she says.
Alex holds fitness modeling pro cards and now competes with the NPC Worldwide in Women’s Physique. “I started competing in bodybuilding properly in 2016. As part of that, the girls all do photo shoots. And I just started dropping one or two on my Instagram, and I got reached out to,” she says. “This was late 2020, and it just went from there.”
In those few short years, Alex’s modeling career has taken off on Instagram and elsewhere. She’s been featured on the cover of magazines including Eclair, GMARO, MOEVIR, ROIDX, StyleCruze, and others.
Alex Kokkonen hopes to be an inspiration for women in any field — whether they’re interested in modeling or not. “I'm really interested in debunking the myth that you can't start things when you're older. It's just not true. Our life spans are so long now,” she says. “We've got so much time to work with. Why not start things when you're older?”
3. Skye Blue
Skye Blue has mastered the art of connecting with her followers through the screen. Through unique and creative storytelling, she’s built a strong personal brand, and its success comes down to details.
Each of her photos tells a story — from the background to her unique style of posing. Skye also cultivates a sense of intimacy with her followers, but not in the way you might think. Her Instagram bio and social posts read like texts from a friend, complete with often-unexpected emojis.
Some of her success comes from her ability to find innovative ways to monetize her presence on social media. She has collaborated with top brands and even has her own line of merch. Fans can buy puzzles, poker cards, and even frosted beer mugs emblazoned with her face and distinctive name.
Skye has managed to build a powerful, consistent presence across multiple digital platforms. But unlike many in her position, she acknowledges that success as an influencer doesn’t come easily. Through her platform, she connects with and mentors other up-and-coming female digital entrepreneurs.
When used correctly, social media is a tool for success, and Skye wants other young women to learn just how to leverage it.
4. Paloma Cruz
Paloma Cruz is a dynamic individual from Chicago who harmoniously integrates her roles as a model, philanthropist, and attorney. She is the epitome of beauty and brains. Cruz graduated from the University of Chicago with a double major in International Studies and East Asian Civilizations, she later earned her law degree and completed a business graduate program at Harvard University.
In 2019, while vacationing in Palm Springs, Cruz was scouted by a prominent photographer, which marked the beginning of her modeling career. Since then, she has graced the runways of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks and has been featured in esteemed publications such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and L’Officiel.
Cruz’s Instagram, with more than 600K followers, reflects her passion for art, travel, and fashion — all of which showcase her vibrant lifestyle. She remains an independent model while aiming to expand her campaigns and sponsored content.
Beyond modeling, Cruz participates in various charitable endeavors including UNICEF, Red Cross, UNHCR, and Women for Women. She is also a young fellow at prestigious museums and libraries. Cruz balances her obligations on a daily basis, juggling her many titles. “A typical day for me depends,” she says, “I am either on a location shoot, writing a piece as a consultant for law, or supporting a charity and volunteering.”
Looking to the future, she envisions making significant strides in the legal and philanthropic communities while continuing fashion pursuits. When asked about advice she would give to the future generation, she said, “Keep being yourself — you’ll attract exactly what you need.”
5. LienSue
LienSue, based near Cologne, Germany, is up-and-coming in the modeling and cosplay community. Following her passion since 2012, she gained a significant amount of followers on Instagram when she created an account in 2018, where she now has more than 208,000 people engaged with her posts. Her content is a mix of cosplay, fashion, and a lot of personal expression through goofy videos, which reflects her love for playful self-presentation and crafting.
In 2022, LienSue established her own company, and it allowed her to expand beyond modeling and cosplay. In 2023, she debuted her merchandise line of unique items such as Boob Mousepads, T-Shirts, hoodies, tissues, calendars, bags and more. Each item allows LienSue to exercise her artistic side while growing her fanbase further. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and shows LienSue's ability to blend her creative passions with entrepreneurial spirit.
LienSue was recently invited to international conventions in the Netherlands and Belgium, where she continues to expand her reach beyond German events. Her work is known for its blend of self-shot and collaborative photography, thanks to her versatility and vision. LienSue values a sense of community, and she prioritizes being authentic and joyful in her work. This cultivates a supportive atmosphere for fellow creators.
In her free time, LienSue enjoys gaming, crafting, and exploring beautiful landscapes, while also engaging with her audience on various platforms during live-streaming or chatting hours, including OnlyFans. Her story is one of creative expression and personal growth, as she inspires others to embrace their individuality and pursue their passions without compromise - aligning with one of her favorite quotes: “If you care what other people think, you will always be their prisoner.”