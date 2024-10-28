Top 5 Instagram Models of 2024

The influencing industry, and more specifically the Instagram modeling industry, is now a booming business, where creators are able to build lucrative careers. Instagram has become the most popular platform when it comes to influencer marketing, and 63 percent of shoppers say they are more likely to buy a product if it is recommended to them by a social media personality that they trust. Today, Instagram models are much more than just faces in front of a camera. Many are multifaceted creators who use their platform to show their entrepreneurial side, or other interests and talents. These influencers come in all shapes, sizes, and ages.

Many Instagram models are branching out to alternative platforms like OnlyFans, Twitch, and Patreon. These subscription-based models allow the influencers to connect directly with their audience on a more personal level while generating a larger profit. OnlyFans, for example, has an estimated 1.25 million daily users, and has paid more than $5 billion to creators since it started.

As the influencing industry continues to grow at a rapid rate, take a moment to get to know five of the most influential Instagram models today. Whether participating in cosplay, showing off their fitness routine, or giving a glimpse into life as an entrepreneur, these five IG models are showing their followers how to thrive in the digital space.