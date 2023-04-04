List of the top 5 slot games inspired by famous UK TV shows

We have been entertained by UK TV shows for a long time, and the slot industry has drawn inspiration from some of them to develop original and thrilling games. Here are five excellent slot machines with themes drawn from well-known British TV shows selected for you by Casino Gambler, UK casino comparison platform:

1. Britain's Got Talent – This 5-reel, 20-payline game is based on the popular reality talent show of the same name. It features a variety of bonus rounds and free spins, as well as wild symbols and multipliers.

2. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – This 5-reel, 15-payline game takes its theme from the classic quiz show hosted by Chris Tarrant. Players can enjoy free spins with win multipliers, as well as gamble features where they can double or quadruple their winnings.

3. Deal or No Deal – Based on the popular game show hosted by Noel Edmonds, this 5-reel, 20-payline slot offers players an array of bonus rounds and cash prizes galore. It also includes wilds and scatters for even bigger wins.

4. The X Factor – This exciting 5-reel, 25-payline slot is based on one of Britain's most popular singing competitions. It comes packed with bonus games such as Pick Me Bonus Rounds and Free Spins with 2x Multipliers.

5. Top Gear – Fans of the long running BBC motoring show will love this 5-reel, 20 pay line slot which is loaded with special features like Wilds & Scatters for extra rewards.