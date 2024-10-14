Home > News NEWS Top 5 Turkey Hair Transplant Results Source: BlueMagic Group Clinic

Hair loss is often inevitable for many worldwide. As global society continues to push complicated beauty standards, lacking a full head of hair can create unfair bias. Hair transplants have surged in popularity over the last decade, particularly in Turkey, which has become a destination for individuals seeking affordable and effective solutions for hair loss. For anyone considering such a procedure, reviewing past patient results is critical to ensure the clinic can deliver on its promises. With numerous clinics offering a variety of techniques, potential patients need to feel confident about their choice.

At BlueMagic Group Clinic, hair transplant experts work to present procedures to their patients who suffer from mild to severe hair loss, and they stand out for sharing consistent updates on patient results. Offering various methods such as the direct hair implantation (DHI) Choi pen technique and the Sapphire follicular unit extraction (FUE) procedure, Pasquale Minasi aims to boost the confidence and appearance of men and women struggling with significant hair loss. Much of the clinic's results thus far are worth considering.

BlueMagic Group Clinic's Top Five Hair Transplant Results The BlueMagic Group Clinic would like to share their hair transplant before and after the results of five pleased patients post-procedure. This list displays some of their success stories along with their rewarding results.

Pasquale Minasi

As the CEO and founder of BlueMagic Group International, it's understandable that Minasi would seek out a hair transplant experience to prove further his trust in the company he spearheads. After two sessions using the DHI Choi pen procedure and a one-year timeframe for results, Minasi's testimonial notes that hair transplantation completely and positively changed his life and outlook for good.

Alessandro Colletti

Colletti, who came from Italy, was a Norwood 5 patient before his consultation at BlueMagic Group. Essentially, Norwood 5 is an advanced stage of hair loss in men where you begin to see a receding hairline and significant hair thinning. After two complete sessions and six months of growth, Colletti's hair fully returned to his scalp with 5000 grafts for 100% coverage over his head's previously sparse frontal and crown area.

Aaron Jean

Traveling into Turkey from South Africa, Jean's coarse, type four hair texture initially posed a slight challenge for BlueMagic Group. His hair transplant entailed 5500 grafts across two sessions using the DHI Choi pen technique for noticeable results in nine months. Despite Jean's thicker grade of hair, BlueMagic Group remained successful in its venture to provide its patient with a full head of strands once more.

Clarice Luzia

Although the National Institute of Health reported that women seek hair transplants far less often than men, the number steadily increases. Luzia arrived at the BlueMagic Group clinic from the USA to undergo a female hair transplant. The clinic used the DHI Choi pen method to give Luzia 4000 grafts, achieving the density she most desired. BlueMagic successfully yielded results for Luzia in one session over twelve months.

Alex Pallini

Pallini, CEO and founder of Albania Padel Group, flew into Turkey from London to restore his hair. After two DHI Choi Pen technique sessions, Pallini received the requested results of 5000 grafts over one year. The patient shares that "getting his hair back wasn't just about appearance–it gave him his confidence and self-esteem" while returning a part of himself that he thought he previously thought he lost forever. Pallini notes that this hair transplant is "more than just a procedure; it's a second chance." Many patients who travel to Istanbul en route to the BlueMagic Group International leave with satisfactory results that transform their outward appearance and overall sense of self.

