Gift Guide
The Best Gifts For Newlyweds This Wedding Season — Shop Now

top best wedding registry gifts shop feature
Source: Getty Images
By:

Jun. 23 2022, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Wedding bells are ringing as the summer weather brings on wedding season in full force.

With so many ceremonies and celebrations cancelled over the last two years due to the pandemic, more wedding invitations are being sent out now than ever!

This may mean your wedding guest game is a little rusty, and between choosing an outfit and finding the perfect present, you may start to feel a little overwhelmed.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: Getty Images

Luckily, the all-in one wedding planning brand The Knot is there to help you through every step of the way. Not only is this party-planning company a bride's best friend, but their website has a uniquely traditional registry where you can shop generous gifts for your loved ones who may be tying the knot.

Between kitchen, tabletop, home, bed and bath and lifestyle collections, the options to choose from are endless! The brand even recently held their Sixth Annual Registry Awards, where they revealed virtual experiences and gift cards to be a soaring in popularity for wedding gifts.

Of course, the gift of love is the greatest one of all, but that doesn't mean you can't express this with the perfect present that will actually be beneficial to the bride and groom.

Can't decide what wedding gift to buy for your next marriage ceremony attendance? OK! helps you shop both traditional and unique gift options from The Knot below.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5-Qt. 10-Speed Stand Mixer retails for $405 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

Coyuchi's Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set retails for $258 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

Zwilling J.A. Henckels' Fresh & Save 6-Piece Vacuum Glass Box Set retails for $45.73 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

iRobot's Roomba i3 Cordless Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum retails for $349.99 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

Staub's 4 Qt. Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven with Lid retails for $320.39 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

Airbnb Gift Cards retails for $100-$300 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

Delta Air Lines Gift Cards retail for $50-$300 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

SPUR Experiences' NBA Tickets retail for $50-$300 at theknot.com.

top best wedding registry gifts shop
Source: The Knot

SPUR Experiences' MLB Tickets retail for $50-$300 at theknot.com.

