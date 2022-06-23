The Best Gifts For Newlyweds This Wedding Season — Shop Now
Wedding bells are ringing as the summer weather brings on wedding season in full force.
With so many ceremonies and celebrations cancelled over the last two years due to the pandemic, more wedding invitations are being sent out now than ever!
This may mean your wedding guest game is a little rusty, and between choosing an outfit and finding the perfect present, you may start to feel a little overwhelmed.
Luckily, the all-in one wedding planning brand The Knot is there to help you through every step of the way. Not only is this party-planning company a bride's best friend, but their website has a uniquely traditional registry where you can shop generous gifts for your loved ones who may be tying the knot.
Between kitchen, tabletop, home, bed and bath and lifestyle collections, the options to choose from are endless! The brand even recently held their Sixth Annual Registry Awards, where they revealed virtual experiences and gift cards to be a soaring in popularity for wedding gifts.
Of course, the gift of love is the greatest one of all, but that doesn't mean you can't express this with the perfect present that will actually be beneficial to the bride and groom.
Can't decide what wedding gift to buy for your next marriage ceremony attendance? OK! helps you shop both traditional and unique gift options from The Knot below.
