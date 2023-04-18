When it Comes to Top-of-the-Line AUV Innovation, Shadow Six Racing Sets the Pace

For some, reaching a certain amount of wealth equates permanently clocking out of any and all unpredictable scenarios and sipping adult beverages on a beach for the remainder of life, comfortable and crease-free. For others, like Ryan Goldberg, it was about quite the opposite: the opportunity to explore horizons, literally and figuratively, that had never yet even been thought of. Out of that fearless and inquisitive energy was born Shadow Six Racing, your new favorite brand, if you are a motorsports fan looking to level up.

Shadow Six Racing is based in affluent Jupiter, Florida and run entirely free of debt by Ryan Goldberg and his adventuresome team of “brilliant minds reimagining the impossible.” That is not an empty tagline designed to draw business either–the Shadow Six team more than lives up to their reputation as barrier-breakers on a daily basis, and this remains their sole internal measure of success. The first Shadow Six prototype, the gravity and brain-defying Typhoon, is an AUV animal meant to beggar description and deny industry-overlook. With its Formula One-for-the-water figure and fresh take on space-age suspension, it has done just that and more.

First meeting its adoring public at the elite, invitation-only SEMA conference in November of 2022, the Typhoon quickly made its way to Google News and about 170 other reporting publications. It was not just the Tony Stark-esque genius of the patented water vehicle’s mechanics that blew seasoned onlookers away, it was the sleekness of the design and the materials that had been used to achieve all of the above. Essentially, Goldberg and his crew have brought to life the Frankesteinian love-child AUV of the X-Men Blackbird and a Transformer Rescue Bot with the Typhoon.