Topless Bella Hadid Works Out in Nothing But a Pair of Tiny Black Shorts: Photo

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Bella Hadid wasn’t afraid to show some skin during her latest workout! The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15, to share a totally topless behind-the-scenes look at her visit to the ALO gym.

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Source: @bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid worked out in a sauna at the ALO gym.

For the photo, Hadid used a yoga mat inside a wooden sauna at the popular celebrity workout spot. She was on all fours as she raised one leg while lifting a weight with her opposite hand. The 30-year-old faced away from the camera and showed off her toned bare back, wearing nothing but a pair of micro black gym shorts. She pulled her blonde hair up into an effortless messy bun. As her Stories continued, the Orabella founder enjoyed a piece of chocolate cake in bed, proving she's all about balance.

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Bella Hadid Modeled for an ALO Campaign

Source: MEGA In August, Bella Hadid was announced as the newest face for the brand.

Hadid’s choice of gym doesn’t come as a surprise, considering she was announced as the face of the activewear and lifestyle brand back in August. In the campaign, shot in Los Angeles by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, aka Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, and styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she posed in a variety of ALO’s signature essentials.

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'Health Is Wealth, Baby!'

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid said she felt 'blessed' to have the chance to work with ALO.

In an Instagram upload, the Victoria’s Secret model said, "Newest @alo baby girl!" "Blessed to be the face of a brand I’ve been lovin, livin, and styling my looks with for over ten years now…🥰," she continued. "Feels like family to work with such a beautiful team that truly has made me feel like family for so many years now… and to shoot with my sweetest best friends @mertalas & @macpiggott always makes my days feel so, so happy…. Health is wealth, baby!"

'I’ve Realized How Important It Is to Create Space for Myself'

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid said success is about 'having space' to enjoy her life.