Topless Bella Hadid Works Out in Nothing But a Pair of Tiny Black Shorts: Photo
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid wasn’t afraid to show some skin during her latest workout!
The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15, to share a totally topless behind-the-scenes look at her visit to the ALO gym.
For the photo, Hadid used a yoga mat inside a wooden sauna at the popular celebrity workout spot. She was on all fours as she raised one leg while lifting a weight with her opposite hand.
The 30-year-old faced away from the camera and showed off her toned bare back, wearing nothing but a pair of micro black gym shorts.
She pulled her blonde hair up into an effortless messy bun.
As her Stories continued, the Orabella founder enjoyed a piece of chocolate cake in bed, proving she's all about balance.
Bella Hadid Modeled for an ALO Campaign
Hadid’s choice of gym doesn’t come as a surprise, considering she was announced as the face of the activewear and lifestyle brand back in August.
In the campaign, shot in Los Angeles by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, aka Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, and styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she posed in a variety of ALO’s signature essentials.
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'Health Is Wealth, Baby!'
In an Instagram upload, the Victoria’s Secret model said, "Newest @alo baby girl!"
"Blessed to be the face of a brand I’ve been lovin, livin, and styling my looks with for over ten years now…🥰," she continued. "Feels like family to work with such a beautiful team that truly has made me feel like family for so many years now… and to shoot with my sweetest best friends @mertalas & @macpiggott always makes my days feel so, so happy…. Health is wealth, baby!"
'I’ve Realized How Important It Is to Create Space for Myself'
At the time, she shared in an interview about how her mindset about work changed.
"Success means something completely different to me now than it did a few years ago," Hadid said.
"I used to think it was about always working, always saying yes, always chasing the next thing. Now it feels a lot more simple," she continued. "It’s having the space to wake up and actually enjoy my life, take care of myself, spend time with the people I love, and feel present in the moments that matter. The more I listen to myself and live in a way that feels honest, the more grounded and confident I become."
"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to create space for myself...To me, that’s what wellness is all about, and it’s always been something I associate with Alo," Hadid continued. "That’s why this partnership felt so authentic — it reflects a part of my everyday life that’s been there for years."