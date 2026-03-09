or
Topless Dakota Johnson Strips Down to Almost Nothing in Revealing New Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN

Dakota Johnson stripped down to almost nothing in a revealing new Calvin Klein campaign for spring 2026.

March 9 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Dakota Johnson was 50 shades of sultry in her new Calvin Klein ad.

The actress, 36, went topless and pantsless as the new face of the fashion brand’s spring 2026 campaign.

In one racy image, Johnson solely wore a pair of jeans as she sat on her hands and knees, arching her back on top of a piano. The star kept her top off as she posed up against a window in heeled boots.

Elsewhere in the campaign, she ditched her bottoms, covering her intimates with a book, as she laid face-up by the pool. Johnson donned a black Calvin Klein bra with underwire while she extended her arms above her head, exposing an “acta non verba” tattoo on her bicep, meaning “actions not words” in Latin.

Her bottom half remained bare as she lounged seductively on a green couch, with an arm extended over a pillow.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum also draped her near-naked figure over a pool table and let her long brunette locks hang over her chest.

In a promotional video for the campaign, Johnson commented on a fictional script she read: “I think I like it. I mean, I really like her. She’s so … wild. That scene, I’ve never seen anything like that before. I don’t even know how to shoot that, but I’m down.”

She concluded the clip asserting, “And that line, that last line. God, it’s so magic. Ah, I guess she’s my kind of woman. Do you have your Calvins on?”

In a statement surrounding the Calvin Klein campaign, Johnson expressed, "Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual.”

She added, “Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and s--- on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing.”

The brand further detailed the risqué campaign, explaining in their press release how it “offers a fresh interpretation of the brand’s signature confidence and sensuality, grounded in a refined less is more philosophy.”

In a March 9 interview with Elle, the film star gushed over her new collaboration with the fashion brand.

“Working with Calvin at this moment feels very symbiotic with where I am currently in my life. I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body,” she said. “Doing the denim and underwear campaign in the tone of very laid-back sensuality felt like it’s just a sort of truth of where I’m at right now.”

