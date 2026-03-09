Topless Dakota Johnson Strips Down to Almost Nothing in Revealing New Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson was 50 shades of sultry in her new Calvin Klein ad. The actress, 36, went topless and pantsless as the new face of the fashion brand’s spring 2026 campaign. In one racy image, Johnson solely wore a pair of jeans as she sat on her hands and knees, arching her back on top of a piano. The star kept her top off as she posed up against a window in heeled boots.

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson starred in a new Calvin Klein campaign.

Elsewhere in the campaign, she ditched her bottoms, covering her intimates with a book, as she laid face-up by the pool. Johnson donned a black Calvin Klein bra with underwire while she extended her arms above her head, exposing an “acta non verba” tattoo on her bicep, meaning “actions not words” in Latin.

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson is the face of Calvin Klein's spring 2026 campaign.

Her bottom half remained bare as she lounged seductively on a green couch, with an arm extended over a pillow.

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson stripped down to her intimates.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum also draped her near-naked figure over a pool table and let her long brunette locks hang over her chest.

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson ditched her bottoms by the pool.

In a promotional video for the campaign, Johnson commented on a fictional script she read: “I think I like it. I mean, I really like her. She’s so … wild. That scene, I’ve never seen anything like that before. I don’t even know how to shoot that, but I’m down.”

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson exposed her chest as her denim jacket hung open.

She concluded the clip asserting, “And that line, that last line. God, it’s so magic. Ah, I guess she’s my kind of woman. Do you have your Calvins on?”

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson caressed her bare body as she went topless.

In a statement surrounding the Calvin Klein campaign, Johnson expressed, "Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual.”

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson laid seductively on a piano.

She added, “Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and s--- on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing.” The brand further detailed the risqué campaign, explaining in their press release how it “offers a fresh interpretation of the brand’s signature confidence and sensuality, grounded in a refined less is more philosophy.”

Source: Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN Dakota Johnson said she feels 'very comfortable' in her body.