Dakota Johnson Bares It All in Sheer High Neck Gown at 2025 Zurich Film Festival: Watch
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Dakota Johnson bared it all while on the red carpet for the 2025 Zurich Film Festival.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 35, turned heads at the Thursday, September 25, event in a custom royal blue Gucci gown. The high-neck design featured a lacy bodice that flowed into a full drop-waist skirt.
Dakota Johnson Stunned in a Sheer Gown
Johnson was awarded the Golden Eye award during the film festival, a career achievement award allotted for celebrated actors and directors. The Hollywood actress attended the star-studded event following the premiere of her latest film, Splitsville, which hit theaters last month.
The Texas native has embraced a series of skin-baring outfits and has been spotted mingling out with A-listers like Kendall Jenner in the wake of her June split from Chris Martin.
Dakota Johnson Split From Chris Martin in June 2025
Although Martin, 48, and Johnson had been known to call off their engagement in the past, a source explained, “It feels final this time.”
Martin and Johnson are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, first been romantically connected in 2017. The pair later sparked engagement rumors in 2020, though a proposal wasn’t officially confirmed until four years later.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Were Private
Reports swirled that the two parted ways in August 2024, but Johnson's rep insisted the gossip wasn't true and they were still "happily together." At the time, a source acknowledged Johnson and Martin had "their ups and downs, like any couple," as they "spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules."
In addition to the distance between them, the source added, "Sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking."
Dakota Johnson Rarely Praised Chris Martin Publicly
Though the former lovers rarely commented on their relationship in the press, the brunette beauty gushed over witnessing the Coldplay frontman perform in a 2024 interview.
"I love watching him. I could watch him every day," Johnson praised the “Fix You” singer. "I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know ... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."
"I love me a musician," she added. "I think it’s talent. I think it’s the way that they see the world. But I think it really depends on the musician. I’ve known some s----- ones."