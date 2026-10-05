Topless Elsa Hosk Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Nothing But Underwear Nearly 3 Months After Giving Birth to Second Child: Photo

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Elsa Hosk daringly stripped down to just her underwear nearly three months after giving birth to baby No. 2. The Victoria's Secret model, 37, who welcomed her second daughter with fiancé Tom Daly in July, snapped a sultry mirror selfie between a workout and a massage and shared it on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 4.

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Elsa Hosk Posed in Nothing But Underwear

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Elsa Hosk wasn't shy about flaunting her postpartum body in a photo posted on October 4.

"Proud of my mind and body for showing up every day, building back slow, intentional," she captioned the post. "To feel strong for my kids, to feel good in my body." In the photo, the supermodel wore nothing but black, high-cut bikini underwear that put her long legs on full display. Hosk covered her chest with one hand as she showed off her toned abs. The model went makeup-free, pulling her blonde hair back into a ponytail.

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Elsa Hosk Welcomed Baby No. 2 in July

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Elsa Hosk announced she was expecting her second child in April.

"Also NO SHAME if you’re postpartum and not doing any of this," the model added. "I didn’t work out after I had Tuuli for a year. I just didn’t have the energy or feel it. But tapping in this time, cause I feel like it." The steamy photo comes months after Hosk became a mother for the second time in July. "Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue🌸🦋," she announced via Instagram on July 22. "She's finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree✨🧚🌙."

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Inside Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly's Relationship

Source: MEGA Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly have been together since 2015.

Hosk, who also shares a 5-year-old daughter with Daly, first revealed she was pregnant with their second child in April. The model and Daly first sparked dating rumors in 2015. After welcoming their first child in 2021, they announced their engagement in September 2025, nearly 10 years after they first began dating.

Elsa Hosk Announced Engagement in September 2025

Source: MEGA Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly announced their engagement in September 2025.