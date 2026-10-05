Topless Elsa Hosk Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Nothing But Underwear Nearly 3 Months After Giving Birth to Second Child: Photo
Oct. 5 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Elsa Hosk daringly stripped down to just her underwear nearly three months after giving birth to baby No. 2.
The Victoria's Secret model, 37, who welcomed her second daughter with fiancé Tom Daly in July, snapped a sultry mirror selfie between a workout and a massage and shared it on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 4.
Elsa Hosk Posed in Nothing But Underwear
"Proud of my mind and body for showing up every day, building back slow, intentional," she captioned the post. "To feel strong for my kids, to feel good in my body."
In the photo, the supermodel wore nothing but black, high-cut bikini underwear that put her long legs on full display.
Hosk covered her chest with one hand as she showed off her toned abs. The model went makeup-free, pulling her blonde hair back into a ponytail.
Elsa Hosk Welcomed Baby No. 2 in July
"Also NO SHAME if you’re postpartum and not doing any of this," the model added. "I didn’t work out after I had Tuuli for a year. I just didn’t have the energy or feel it. But tapping in this time, cause I feel like it."
The steamy photo comes months after Hosk became a mother for the second time in July.
"Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue🌸🦋," she announced via Instagram on July 22. "She's finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree✨🧚🌙."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly's Relationship
Hosk, who also shares a 5-year-old daughter with Daly, first revealed she was pregnant with their second child in April.
The model and Daly first sparked dating rumors in 2015. After welcoming their first child in 2021, they announced their engagement in September 2025, nearly 10 years after they first began dating.
Elsa Hosk Announced Engagement in September 2025
"I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hosk wrote in the caption.
Hosk shared several photos of the flower-filled, candlelit proposal, making sure to show off the massive oval-cut diamond ring, estimated to be "roughly 10 carats," by Frank Darling co-founder Kegan Fisher.
"The couple has been together for ten years, making the 'perfect 10' carat choice especially poetic," the expert said in an interview.