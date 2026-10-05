or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Elsa Hosk
OK LogoPHOTOS

Topless Elsa Hosk Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Nothing But Underwear Nearly 3 Months After Giving Birth to Second Child: Photo

Photo of Elsa Hosk
Source: MEGA; @elsahosk/Instagram

Elsa Hosk bared it all in a new photo just three months after welcoming her second daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk daringly stripped down to just her underwear nearly three months after giving birth to baby No. 2.

The Victoria's Secret model, 37, who welcomed her second daughter with fiancé Tom Daly in July, snapped a sultry mirror selfie between a workout and a massage and shared it on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk Posed in Nothing But Underwear

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elsa Hosk wasn't shy about flaunting her postpartum body in a photo posted on October 4.
Source: @elsahosk/Instagram

Elsa Hosk wasn't shy about flaunting her postpartum body in a photo posted on October 4.

"Proud of my mind and body for showing up every day, building back slow, intentional," she captioned the post. "To feel strong for my kids, to feel good in my body."

In the photo, the supermodel wore nothing but black, high-cut bikini underwear that put her long legs on full display.

Hosk covered her chest with one hand as she showed off her toned abs. The model went makeup-free, pulling her blonde hair back into a ponytail.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk Welcomed Baby No. 2 in July

Photo of Elsa Hosk announced she was expecting her second child in April.
Source: @elsahosk/Instagram

Elsa Hosk announced she was expecting her second child in April.

"Also NO SHAME if you’re postpartum and not doing any of this," the model added. "I didn’t work out after I had Tuuli for a year. I just didn’t have the energy or feel it. But tapping in this time, cause I feel like it."

The steamy photo comes months after Hosk became a mother for the second time in July.

"Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue🌸🦋," she announced via Instagram on July 22. "She's finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree✨🧚🌙."

MORE ON:
Elsa Hosk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly's Relationship

Photo of Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly have been together since 2015.
Source: MEGA

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly have been together since 2015.

Hosk, who also shares a 5-year-old daughter with Daly, first revealed she was pregnant with their second child in April.

The model and Daly first sparked dating rumors in 2015. After welcoming their first child in 2021, they announced their engagement in September 2025, nearly 10 years after they first began dating.

Elsa Hosk Announced Engagement in September 2025

Photo of Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly announced their engagement in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly announced their engagement in September 2025.

"I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hosk wrote in the caption.

Hosk shared several photos of the flower-filled, candlelit proposal, making sure to show off the massive oval-cut diamond ring, estimated to be "roughly 10 carats," by Frank Darling co-founder Kegan Fisher.

"The couple has been together for ten years, making the 'perfect 10' carat choice especially poetic," the expert said in an interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.