Topless Taryn Manning Rambles About 'Not Trusting' Donald Trump in Concerning Video

Taryn Manning sparked fresh concern after posting another chaotic video on Instagram.

In the Monday, November 24, clip, the Orange Is the New Black star went topless while wearing only an open red plaid long-sleeve shirt and announced she’s planning to move away — and stop paying taxes altogether.

"Such a beautiful day, and I know it makes some of you uncomfortable, all that. I've always hop naked, but when you're just cruising around on your property. It's yours. Then, why can't I be very nice? Anyway. I just want to talk about. I just got back from New York, and I'm just looking at my beautiful view. It rained a bunch here, so everything is so clear,” she said in the rambling video.

She went on to share more thoughts about leaving the country. “It's so beautiful. I'm so excited about remodeling my house. It's gonna be perfect, and then I'm gonna sell it, and I move far away, where no one can find me. Hopefully not even the government, because I don't want to pay taxes anymore. I don't really trust [Donald] Trump. Think that it's time that, um. Yeah, right now," Manning added.

Manning doubled down in her caption, taking aim at the Trump administration while going off on another troubling rant. “A beautiful MONDAY! ❤️ #monday #trump #sucks #taxes. What a colossal lie. I can’t believe I ever trusted him. I am beyond and beside myself. That staged ‘assassination’ with the blood pack? It hit me like childhood déjà vu — like the little girl waiting at school for a dad who never comes,” she wrote.

Her latest moment comes nearly a year after fans were stunned by photos of her looking unrecognizable in Los Angeles. In shots she shared on Instagram Stories, the actress appeared dazed as she sat on top of an old parked Lexus decorated with a Trump/J.D. Vance bumper sticker.

Her look was a major departure from her usual red carpet style. Manning wore a white hooded sweatshirt, a Suicidal Tendencies T-shirt, loose white pants, white sneakers and tinted sunglasses, with her hair covering part of her face.

Fans quickly grew worried. One person wrote, “This is sad. Hope she gets help," while another added, “Hope she gets the help she clearly needs and has the right people around her." A third said, “Oh my word, just awful to see what addiction can do to somebody. I hope she gets the help she so desperately needs.”

Manning has openly struggled with alcohol addiction, which has impacted her career on OITNB. This isn’t the first time her behavior has caused alarm, as in 2023, she slurred her speech in an Instagram video where she described an affair with a married man. After revealing explicit details about their relationship, she claimed the man’s wife intimidated her with a restraining order. “Don’t you ever threaten me. I will you show how I do,” she said. “Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me.”

She also warned the woman, saying, “You should be scared of me.” The next day, Manning deleted the video and apologized for “exposing my situation.” “Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with,” she said. “I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my friends and family. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes,” she added. “I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I live."