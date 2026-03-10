Tori Spelling Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation That She's Had Her 'Whole Face Done'

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling has been hit with plastic surgery accusations for decades — but time hasn't softened the blow when it comes to people making "horrific" comments about her appearance. The actress addressed the constant speculation while chatting with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow on the Monday, March 9, episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast.

Has Tori Spelling Had Work Done?

Source: mega Tori Spelling said people have been accusing her of having plastic surgery since she was 17.

The star, 52, explained she was first accused of going under the knife as soon as Beverly Hills, 90210 blew up in the early '90s. "They were like 'she’s had all this plastic surgery,' so they did something like that to a 17-year-old. I had gotten my nose done at the time. That was it," recalled Spelling.

Tori Spelling Denies Getting Fillers

Source: mega The actress admitted the constant accusations still 'hurt' her.

Though she's admitted to having a b----- augmentation as well, she said most people comment on her face. "I purposely go the other way because … every photo I put up, people say, 'Stop with the filler.' I’m like, ‘I’m not!’" the mom-of-five declared. "I guess at this point, I should be like 'f--- it' and just have my whole face done because they already say I’ve had it done. I can’t win." Spelling admitted the constant allegations still "hurt" despite growing used to it.

Tori Spelling Got Implants at 19

Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM The podcast host had her first b----- augmentation when she was 19.

Spelling has been open about getting implants, admitting she should have done more research the first time around. "I had a friend at the time — it was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend's girlfriend — and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place. I went to this doctor and it was in a strip mall. I can't make this up," she shared during another episode of her podcast. "I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like ‘Uh, this isn't Beverly Hills,' I was confused."

The Actress Had a Second Augmentation

Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM The mom-of-five denied getting fillers in her face.