or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation That She's Had Her 'Whole Face Done'

Two photos of Tori Spelling
Source: mega

Tori Spelling said people have been making 'hurtful' accusations about her looks since she was a teenager.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling has been hit with plastic surgery accusations for decades — but time hasn't softened the blow when it comes to people making "horrific" comments about her appearance.

The actress addressed the constant speculation while chatting with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow on the Monday, March 9, episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Tori Spelling Had Work Done?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tori Spelling said people have been accusing her of having plastic surgery since she was 17.
Source: mega

Tori Spelling said people have been accusing her of having plastic surgery since she was 17.

The star, 52, explained she was first accused of going under the knife as soon as Beverly Hills, 90210 blew up in the early '90s.

"They were like 'she’s had all this plastic surgery,' so they did something like that to a 17-year-old. I had gotten my nose done at the time. That was it," recalled Spelling.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Denies Getting Fillers

Photo of The actress admitted the constant accusations still 'hurt' her.
Source: mega

The actress admitted the constant accusations still 'hurt' her.

Though she's admitted to having a b----- augmentation as well, she said most people comment on her face.

"I purposely go the other way because … every photo I put up, people say, 'Stop with the filler.' I’m like, ‘I’m not!’" the mom-of-five declared. "I guess at this point, I should be like 'f--- it' and just have my whole face done because they already say I’ve had it done. I can’t win."

Spelling admitted the constant allegations still "hurt" despite growing used to it.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Got Implants at 19

Photo of The podcast host had her first b----- augmentation when she was 19.
Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM

The podcast host had her first b----- augmentation when she was 19.

Spelling has been open about getting implants, admitting she should have done more research the first time around.

"I had a friend at the time — it was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend's girlfriend — and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place. I went to this doctor and it was in a strip mall. I can't make this up," she shared during another episode of her podcast. "I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like ‘Uh, this isn't Beverly Hills,' I was confused."

The Actress Had a Second Augmentation

Photo of The mom-of-five denied getting fillers in her face.
Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM

The mom-of-five denied getting fillers in her face.

"Of course I didn't say anything. I got them done and they took me home," the reality star said. "At the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me. I can't even make this stuff up, you guys."

Spelling eventually underwent a second augmentation to replace them.

"For health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it," she explained. "Because there's scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body."

"I took the old implants that I got. I don’t think the doctor is supposed to give them to me," Spelling acknowledged. "But he did and put them in like a Lucite box, and I made bookends out of them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.