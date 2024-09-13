8 Hollywood Beauties Who've Admitted to Getting a Nose Job: From Tori Spelling to Jennifer Aniston and More
Anne Hathaway
Getting early rhinoplasty “is what lets me change my face a lot. I can be glamorous, then look rough as a drug addict. Your face has to have character," said Anne Hathaway.
Cameron Diaz
With “one side of my nose totally shattered — my septum is basically like a train derailed,” Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz dished on why she had her snout repaired.
Kaley Cuoco
It’s no theory Kaley Cuoco made a personal big bang years ago when "I had my nose done … and my b---- — best thing I ever did."
Kathy Griffin
"I can’t figure out why I wasted time worrying about my looks," Kathy Griffin quipped, adding her beak was "the size of Texas. People don’t think I’m going to look like Jennifer Aniston."
Tori Spelling
After getting the op, Tori Spelling advised, "Don’t listen to anyone who tells you that you are less than who you are!"
Jennifer Aniston
Aniston said she was really good friends with her deviated septum operation: "It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I slept like a baby for the first time in years."
Jennifer Grey
Nobody puts Baby in the corner, but after Jennifer Grey caved in to pressure despite feeling "beautiful enough" and got TWO nose jobs … she lost out on roles.
Roseanne Barr
Comic-turned-sitcom star Roseanne Barr confided she had rhinoplasty to narrow out her round nose and make her proboscis absolutely "perfect."