'Hopeful' Tori Spelling Is Embracing Her 'Second Chapter' of Life: 'I'm Much Better'

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling is embracing this new "chapter" she's in following a tough few years. "Everything's a journey, and it's always one day at a time, but I am a very hopeful person. I take the good days and bad days and always know there's stuff coming down the road that will be great — and being busy mom of four teenagers, there's never a dull moment. It's cool to see them thrive and become their own human beings now at this age," the actress, 52, who has teamed up with her daughter Stella McDermott for Arcutis Biotherapeutics' Free to Be Me Campaign, urging people with inflammatory skin conditions to speak with their healthcare provider about long-term treatments, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/instagram Tori Spelling is keeping busy, thanks to her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, who shares Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau with her ex Dean McDermott, is navigating her children's interests — and whether they want to be in entertainment, like their famous parents. "Stella is starting to think she wants to, but for years was like, 'I have no interest.' She's definitely gravitating toward it now. I think she's really great with people, and she shines," Spelling, who split from McDermott in 2024, shares. "I think she would do well. I'm definitely not the mom who would ever push them into anything in the entertainment industry. It's such a scrutinizing, hard business, but if they wanted to, I would support them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/instagram Tori Spelling said she wouldn't 'push' her kids be in the entertainment world.

Article continues below advertisement

"My kids see the life I lead and are like, 'Wow, it's not always glamorous.' It's not easy being in the entertainment industry because it's so up and down. It's not consistent," the podcast host, who shot to fame for playing Donna Martin in the iconic 1990s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, says. "I would never steer them away from anything they truly wanted to do. The one thing I always say is that it's a big industry of disappointment, and I think as long as you can take the disappointment, there are so many beautiful rewards entertaining gives people."

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Spelling is loving being surrounded by her kids, especially before some of them leave the nest. "We're all really close. We move together as a unit, so being able to celebrate the holidays is always fun, and I can't believe it is almost 2026!" she exclaims. "This is a big year for Stella. She's graduating, she's going to prom, she's applying for colleges. My son Liam is 18, and he's really into fashion. He wants to go to FIDM. I've always loved fashion, so I would love that. I'm really proud of him." Since Spelling is so close with her kiddos, she and her daughter Stella, 17, teamed up with Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology on their Free to Be Me awareness campaign. The campaign aims to shed light on the emotional and physical burden of inflammatory skin diseases for the approximately 36 million Americans living with conditions such as atopic dermatitis (the most common form of eczema) and seborrheic dermatitis — and to inspire people to work with their healthcare providers to find long-term treatment options for their chronic skin diseases.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/instagram Tori Spelling is super close with her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't get diagnosed with eczema or really have my first outbreak until I was an adult. My daughter deals with it, and hers is much worse. She deals with it daily and since she was a toddler, but for me, I was going through my first divorce, I was starting to film a TV show I had just created called So NoTORious, and I had so much stress in my life. It was everything all at once. When it happened, I was in my trailer on set and didn't know what was happening. My arms were extremely itchy, and I kept scratching them to the point where I couldn't stop. Dry, flaky patches that were inflamed got scaly, and the more I scratched, I could see them all over my arm and hands. I would scratch so badly that it would become painful. It felt like it was burning from within, and that's when I first went to a dermatologist and got diagnosed with eczema dermatitis. We had to shut down production that day and change my wardrobe so my arms were covered," she recalls. "Meanwhile, Stella started having eczema outbreaks on her arms, hands and face. It got on her scalp, and she would be itching her scalp and have scabs all over it. We saw so many doctors," she continues, noting that things got so dire that girls in school started to pick on her and bully her for her arms. "She was horrified."

Article continues below advertisement

Stella ended up having to be homeschooled because she was so nervous to go back to school. "They didn't understand what eczema was. They didn't understand that it wasn't contagious. They thought if they stood near her, they would get it. It became such a huge thing in her life," she states, adding the doctor gave her ZORYVE® (roflumilast), a dermatologist-trusted and FDA-approved topical treatment, that changed her life. "Her emotional state was lifted within two weeks of using it daily. To see those results — not just physically but emotionally was amazing as a mom." Now, when they both have issues, they turn to the topical treatment. "We were so excited to join the Free to Be Me campaign because we've lived with this for years and suffered silently. No one talked about it. Now, Stella's a senior in her last year of high school and thriving and has a great. friend group and feels so confident about herself. She's inspired me to want to talk about it more. Watching her grow emotionally through this journey has shown me it's something we all should talk about freely, as we want to normalize the condition."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood starlet says her daughter is a "champion" for showing they can get their confidence back. "When I told her about this campaign, she was like, 'We should 100 percent do it.' I said the same thing to her. It's such a good message, and we share so much in common and do so much together. It's great to have these winning mom moments together." Spelling is also more confident than ever. "I'm much better and I like going out! This is my second chapter of life, I want to get out there and live the best life I can!" she concludes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/instagram Tori Spelling said she's in the 'second' chapter of her life.