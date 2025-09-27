or
Tori Spelling's Staggering Income Revealed in Dean McDermott Divorce Papers

Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling’s divorce filings revealed her income, ranging from $3K to $75K.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling's financial situation took center stage in her ongoing divorce from Dean McDermott, as recent court documents unveiled her staggering monthly income.

In an income and expense report submitted on September 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, McDermott claimed that Spelling's monthly earnings swing dramatically, ranging from $3,000 to $75,000, "depending on the job."

Meanwhile, the Chopped Canada host shared that he brings in only $3,800 a month, citing a significant decline in his financial situation over the past year. "My acting and producing work has decreased drastically," he noted, referencing the impact of the SAG/AFTRA strikes and ongoing changes in the entertainment industry.

Amid the financial turmoil, McDermott disclosed that his girlfriend, Lily Calo, earns a mere $600 a month.

Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: Mega

Dean McDermott claims he earns $3,800 a month.

The expense report revealed that McDermott's monthly costs reach $3,980, which surpasses his income. The actor also faces mounting debts, including a $200,000 outstanding loan with City National Bank, along with overdue credit card debts of $2,500 with Capital One and $12,000 with Care Credit. Additionally, he owes $1,200 for dental work.

The former flames share five children: son Liam, 18, daughter Stella, 17, daughter Hattie, 13, son Finn, 13 and son Beau, 8. McDermott also has a 26-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Mary Jo Eustace.

Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: Mega

The former flames split in 2023.

Tori Spelling

The couple announced their separation in June 2023 after 17 years of marriage, with Spelling filing for divorce nine months later. Earlier this month, she reflected on her breaking point during an episode of her "MisSPELLING" podcast. S

pelling recounted a pivotal moment when Hattie questioned, "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?"

"It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together," Spelling added. "We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights."

Photo of Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling has moved on with Ryan Cramer, while Dean McDermott has been dating Lily Calo.

The couple have had a public, and at times, contentious separation. In her filing, she requested sole physical custody of their five minor children and joint legal custody.

McDermott responded to the filing by requesting joint physical and legal custody. He has taken responsibility for the damage and pain he inflicted on their marriage, attributing it to his struggles with addiction and anger.

Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with Their Kids
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott continue to coparent their children.

Both Spelling and McDermott have since moved on. McDermott went Instagram official with Calo, 34, in May 2024, while Spelling reportedly rekindled her romance with Ryan Cramer, CEO of Neuron Syndicate. Sources shared that Cramer, 46, is "the least judgmental person" and provides Spelling with a supportive relationship.

"She is really happy and feels like her life is moving in a great direction," an insider said.

