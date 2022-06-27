Tori Spelling Brings Kids To The 'Minions' Premiere — But Husband Dean McDermott Is Nowhere In Sight
Talk about the ultimate family movie night!
On Saturday, June 25, actress Tori Spelling and her five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, all hit the town, attending the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
Though Spelling’s children kept it casual with their red carpet attire, with all but her eldest daughter wearing shorts and T-shirts, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star seemingly paid homage to the film’s eponymous cartoon stars, sporting the Minions’ iconic color palette.
Sporting a yellow, off-the-shoulder halter dress with deep blue sunflower details, Spelling completed her Dreamworks-inspired look with layered bracelets and a pair of matching converse that peeked out from beneath her floor-length gown.
Considering her bright frock, the star took a more classic approach to her hair and makeup, rocking a nude glossy lip and wearing her waist-length blonde waves down.
The star-studded family movie night comes as Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are allegedly enduring a “trial separation,” according to Us Weekly.
"They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now,” an anonymous “insider” told the outlet, noting that the pair both feel trapped.”
"Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now,” the source continued. “They truly are still together for their kids."
Since tying the knot in 2006, Spelling and McDermott’s marriage has reportedly experienced several ups and downs. In 2014, the Canadian star publicly confessed to having an affair before checking himself into a rehab facility.
“I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I’ve caused my family,” the star explained in a statement to People at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues. I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves.”
Although later that year, Spelling told the outlet that she and her spouse were “doing OK,” explaining that they were “working through it,” the couple allegedly continued to have struggles, including a 2018 incident in which the police were called to their Los Angeles home over a domestic incident.