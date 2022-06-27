Tori Spelling Brings Kids To The 'Minions' Premiere — But Husband Dean McDermott Is Nowhere In Sight

"They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now,” an anonymous “insider” told the outlet, noting that the pair both feel trapped.”

"Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now,” the source continued. “They truly are still together for their kids."

Since tying the knot in 2006, Spelling and McDermott’s marriage has reportedly experienced several ups and downs. In 2014, the Canadian star publicly confessed to having an affair before checking himself into a rehab facility.

“I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I’ve caused my family,” the star explained in a statement to People at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues. I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves.”