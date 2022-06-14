Tori Spelling Steps Out In A Crop Top & Cutoff Denim Shorts After It's Revealed She's In A 'Trial Separation' With Dean McDermott
Divorce rumors continue to plague Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, but the actress isn't letting her crumbling marriage get her down. On Monday, June 13, the mom-of-five gave off a youthful vibe while running errands, as she was dressed in a black crop top and cutoff denim shorts.
In the photos, the star was also wearing a flowy black cardigan, sunglasses and a gold chain, in addition to carrying a heart-shaped Chanel purse.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, hasn't been shy about showing skin lately, and while doing so, she's been without her wedding ring. According to an Us Weekly source, she and McDermott, 55, are in the midst of a "trial separation."
"They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped," explained the insider. "Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids."
The former Chopped Canada host hasn't done much on his part to deny the rumors, as Radar reported he had a naked ringer while at a Pride bash with son Jack, 23, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, and Liam, his 15-year-old son with Spelling.
TORI SPELLING POSTS SULTRY SNAP AS SHE REMAINS QUIET ABOUT HER MARRIAGE TO DEAN MCDERMOTT
Ignoring their issues haven't made them go away, but an insider revealed the reality star is afraid of what will happen if she pulls the plug for good.
"Tori doesn't want to break up the family. She thinks the kids need their dad. These are their fundamental years and they've fought to stay together for the kids," said the insider. "Dean has a really, really good bond with the kids. He's been a stabilizing force for them. Tori still has major trust issues with Dean. And he's like, 'We moved on from that.' It's complicated and a very toxic and rocky situation."
The hot and cold couple married in 2006 and worked through McDermott having an affair in 2013.