Article continues below advertisement
Tori Spelling Reveals Awkward Altercation With Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard on Halloween: 'I Felt So Shamed'

split photo of tori spelling and kim kardashian
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian's bodyguard blocked Tori Spelling from letting her 'reconnect' with the SKIMS mogul.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling claimed Kim Kardashian's bodyguard prevented her from catching up with the All's Fair star while out and about on Halloween this year.

Recounting the incident on the Wednesday, November 6, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that when she tried to approach Kardashian, the SKIMS founder's bodyguard came "out of nowhere" and told her, "Excuse me, no."

"Boom, [there's] an arm blocking me," the mom-of-five, 52, recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'My heart dropped into my feet,' she shared of the awkward moment.
Source: mega

'My heart dropped into my feet,' she shared of the awkward moment.

"I felt so shamed," Spelling admitted.

"My heart dropped into my feet," she said. "And I was like, ‘I’m never saying hi to anyone again.'"

However, a news outlet reported, "a source claims that Kardashian and her family were in a golf cart while out and they never ran into Spelling."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Used to Be Friends With Tori Spelling's Brother Randy

image of Tori Spelling says Kim Kardashian was friends with her brother Randy when they were younger.
Source: mega

Tori Spelling says Kim Kardashian was friends with her brother Randy when they were younger.

Earlier on in the story, Spelling alleged they've known each other for many years as they grew up in California.

She explained that Kardashian would hang out at their house as a teen, as she was good friends with Spelling's brother Randy Spelling.

Tori also claimed that she noticed the reality star say something to someone she was with while they both looked in Tori's direction.

"I’m really good at clocking people, so out of the corner of my eye, without letting her know I’m looking at her, I can see that she [is] look[ing] at me," she recalled. "I’m like, ‘Oh, Kim sees I’m here, I know Kim’s here,’ and I’m like, ‘I haven’t seen her in so long. God, it would be good to reconnect.'"

Tori's Run-In With Jessica Simpson Encouraged Her to Approach Kim

image of Tori Spelling reconnected with Jessica Simpson on Halloween.
Source: mega

Tori Spelling reconnected with Jessica Simpson on Halloween.

The So Notorious actress shared that the moment made her feel too "nervous" to go up to Kim, but after running into her old pal Jessica Simpson — who's friends with Kim — she was emboldened to approach the mogul.

"I go, ‘Kim!’ And I had my arms out and my hands out, like I’m going in to [wave],” she explained, hoping that Kardashian would notice her, though she never did.

The former Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood star shared that she considered saying something to Kim's bodyguard when he blocked her, but she didn't end up doing so.

She noted that the fashionista didn't appear to be aware of the altercation and the bodyguard didn't know who Tori was.

