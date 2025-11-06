Kim Kardashian Blaming Herself for Terrible 'All's Fair' Reviews, Insider Reveals: 'She's Rattled'
Nov. 6 2025, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is "rattled" by the dismal reviews her new Hulu show All's Fair is receiving.
Upon the series' Tuesday, November 4, premiere, it earned an unprecedented 0 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an insider claiming the reality star is blaming herself.
Kim Kardashian's Costars Are Rallying Around Her
"When the reviews hit, her face dropped," a crew member told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "She looked like she’d been slapped."
On the bright side, an insider said her A-list costars like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson are rallying around Kardashian and telling her to ignore the headlines.
"They weren’t catty," the source insisted. "They were protective."
Critics Blast Kim Kardashian's Performance
Unfortunately, her costars' support hasn't helped the mom-of-four from feeling guilty since many of the reviews and fans singled out her performance as "stiff."
The Times journalist Ben Dowell wrote of the project, "Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made."
"Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets," he continued. "All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”
The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han admitted the fashionista is an outcast compared to her costars, which "makes her weakness as an actor more apparent."
The SKIMS founder touched on working with experienced actors when she recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show.
"Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared. What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional," Kardashian explained. "These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."
The Star's Future in Acting
It's only the makeup mogul's second main role, with her first being in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Delicate.
However, before All's Fair debuted, she revealed she has "a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."