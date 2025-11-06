Kim Kardashian Blaming Herself for Terrible 'All's Fair' Reviews, Insider Reveals: 'She's Rattled'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is "rattled" by the dismal reviews her new Hulu show All's Fair is receiving. Upon the series' Tuesday, November 4, premiere, it earned an unprecedented 0 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an insider claiming the reality star is blaming herself.

Kim Kardashian's Costars Are Rallying Around Her

Source: @hulu/youtube A source said Kim Kardashian's 'face dropped' when she read the dismal reviews for her new show 'All's Fair.'

"When the reviews hit, her face dropped," a crew member told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "She looked like she’d been slapped." On the bright side, an insider said her A-list costars like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson are rallying around Kardashian and telling her to ignore the headlines. "They weren’t catty," the source insisted. "They were protective."

Critics Blast Kim Kardashian's Performance

Source: @hulu/youtube The insider revealed Kardashian's costars are 'protective' of her, as she's been blaming herself for the poor reviews.

Unfortunately, her costars' support hasn't helped the mom-of-four from feeling guilty since many of the reviews and fans singled out her performance as "stiff." The Times journalist Ben Dowell wrote of the project, "Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made."

"Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets," he continued. "All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”

Source: mega The makeup mogul insisted she came to set 'completely prepared' every day.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han admitted the fashionista is an outcast compared to her costars, which "makes her weakness as an actor more apparent." The SKIMS founder touched on working with experienced actors when she recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show. "Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared. What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional," Kardashian explained. "These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."

The Star's Future in Acting

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram The mom-of-four plays a divorce lawyer in the new show.