Tori Spelling's Most Sizzling Moments: See the Hot Photos!

Tori Spelling is s---, free and single!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum radiated beauty in an all-green outfit, which consisted of a tank top, sweatpants and running shoes. She complemented the look with sunglasses and other green-colored accessories.

In the post, Spelling flaunted her small frame following a successful weight-loss journey with the help of the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

"I did Mounjaro, and everyone admits it now. It's a different time so I don't feel shamed saying that," she said in an episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, adding it helped her shed 40 pounds.