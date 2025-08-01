or
Tori Spelling's Most Sizzling Moments: See the Hot Photos!

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is showing ex Dean McDermott what he's missing with sultry and hot photos of herself!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Green Lady!

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling confirmed she lost 40 pounds using a weight-loss drug.

Tori Spelling is s---, free and single!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum radiated beauty in an all-green outfit, which consisted of a tank top, sweatpants and running shoes. She complemented the look with sunglasses and other green-colored accessories.

In the post, Spelling flaunted her small frame following a successful weight-loss journey with the help of the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

"I did Mounjaro, and everyone admits it now. It's a different time so I don't feel shamed saying that," she said in an episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, adding it helped her shed 40 pounds.

Double the Fun

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling used Mounjaro to lose weight after giving birth to her fifth child.

During a May getaway to the Bahamas, Spelling showcased her fit figure in a black swimsuit with high-cut and ruffled designs. It also had a deep V-neckline that exposed her cleavage.

"Spring break + my birthday celebration with my favorite people at @atlantisbahamas Grateful for this time to unwind, laugh, and make memories in paradise. 🌊☀️🏝️," she captioned the photo, which was taken by her son Finn.

Bikini Beauty

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

She has five children with Dean McDermott.

In another photo from the Bahamas trip, the 52-year-old mom-of-five sizzled in a colorful strapless top and matching bikini bottom.

Final Girl Energy

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott wed on May 7, 2006.

Wearing a crop top and cargo pants, Spelling let her flat midriff steal the spotlight in a November 2024 post.

She previously opened up about her efforts to slim down after giving birth to her fifth child, saying she went to Mounjaro as Ozempic did not work for her.

"I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'Well, it's an age thing,'" she shared on her podcast. "[After doing] whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn't working."

Spelling continued, "I'm happy with my weight. I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."

Tori Spelling

Beauty in All Angles

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

They confirmed their separation in June 2023.

"Not gonna let a little rain 🌧️ dampen my vibe," Spelling captioned a February 2023 photo of herself flaunting her backside in a bralette and cargo pants.

She Left Little to the Imagination

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling officially filed for divorce in March 2024.

Spelling was all smiles on the balcony of her Pásea Hotel & Spa room in May 2021. She turned up the heat as she nearly spilled out of her pink halter top, featuring a deep V-neckline, and blue jeans.

She asked her followers, "Would you like to build a sandcastle? - Beach day at @paseahotel."

Tori Spelling Exuded Beauty

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

She is dating Ryan Cramer.

In a December 2019 snap taken by her ex Dean McDermott, Spelling paraded her curves in a green and white swimsuit and black cover-up while lounging near a pool area.

Reunion!

tori spelling sexiest photos
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer reignited speculation after attending a Los Angeles event in April.

Spelling reunited with her bikini-clad former costars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June 2019.

"Sunday Family Dinner... @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup," the caption read.

