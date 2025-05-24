Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Accused of Owing 6-Figure Debt Before Their Split as They Hash Out Divorce

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been accused of owing a six-figure debt before their split.

Tori Spelling and her ex Dean McDermott are still dealing with a six-figure debt they were hit with years before their split, according to a new report.

On May 22, 2017, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a default judgment against the couple for $202,066.10. Spelling was also hit with an additional $17,730.56. The new paperwork filed claims $219,796.66 is owed, with an additional $175,596.45 in interest.

On May 16, City National Bank filed court documents that showed Spelling and McDermott have yet to pay off the money they owe. The balance is continuing to accumulate due to interest being added onto the initial amount.

Prior to the initial judgment, City National Bank filed a lawsuit against the couple in December 2016, accusing them of a breach of contract. The bank shared the estranged pair took out a $400,000 loan in 2012.

A lawyer representing the bank shared the “defendants materially defaulted under the promissory note by failing to pay the principal and interest owing thereunder.”

“Defendants have failed to satisfy their obligations to [City National] under the terms of the promissory note,” they added.

At the time of the filing, City National Bank claimed the couple owed $188,803.38 on the loan and demanded it be repaid in full immediately. The reason Spelling was hit with an additional fee was due to her being accused of causing her checking account to overdraft by $17,000.