or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Movies
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Toy Story 5' Mania: How Disney and Pixar's Marketing Blitz Helped Fuel a Record Opening

Photo of the characters from 'Toy Story 5.'
Source: MEGA

‘Toy Story 5’ opened to record-breaking box office numbers.

Profile Image

June 25 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Toy Story 5 did not open like another sequel. It opened like a summer event that had been carefully planted in cereal aisles, Super Bowl spots, baseball promotions, phone ads, luxury car reveals and Taylor Swift playlists before audiences ever reached the theater.

Disney and Pixar’s latest installment drew 11.5 million domestic moviegoers over opening weekend, a $160 million box office, making it the biggest opening of the year so far and the best start in Toy Story franchise history. The film also posted $152 million internationally, for a $312 million global launch.

Article continues below advertisement

The Box Office Goes Big

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The sequel drew strong audiences across major states.
Source: MEGA

The sequel drew strong audiences across major states.

The $160 million domestic debut put Toy Story 5 behind only Incredibles 2 among animated openings stateside. It also topped Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million launch in 2019 and became the third-biggest June opening ever, behind Jurassic World and Incredibles 2.

Audiences showed up early and often. Deadline reported 64% of Saturday’s audience saw the film before 5 p.m., with Los Angeles, New York, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Chicago leading domestic admissions.

Article continues below advertisement

The Swift Effect

Image of Taylor Swift’s involvement boosted attention before release.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift’s involvement boosted attention before release.

One of the campaign’s late jolts came from Taylor Swift, whose song “I Knew It, I Know You” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 before the movie opened. The release was also capped by a social media moment at the Hollywood premiere.

That crossover likely helped broaden the opening beyond families alone, with women under 25 making up 26% of the domestic audience.

MORE ON:
Movies

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Franchise Everywhere at Once

Image of Disney and Pixar launched a massive global marketing campaign to promote the movie.
Source: MEGA

Disney and Pixar launched a massive global marketing campaign to promote the movie.

Disney’s promotional push reached far beyond trailers. Toy Story 5 reportedly had $200 million in global promotional media value, the biggest partnership haul in franchise history and larger than Inside Out 2 and Zootopia 2.

Kellogg’s brought back toys inside cereal boxes, featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, while a Papa Johns pizza promotion leaned into movie-night nostalgia.

Porsche revealed three one-of-one customized 911 models inspired by those same characters, with the cars tied to a charitable initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Image of Major brand partnerships expanded the film’s reach.
Source: UNSPLASH

Major brand partnerships expanded the film’s reach.

AT&T and Pixar created a custom animated commercial with Bonnie and the Toy Story 5 characters, extending the campaign into stores, merchandise and community screenings.

Disney also placed Toy Story characters inside ESPN’s Super Bowl marketing activity and partnered with Major League Baseball on an activation featuring Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts and his daughter Kynlee.

The result was a record opening that proved Toy Story 5 arrived already everywhere.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.