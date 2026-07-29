NEWS Trace Adkins Says Ex-Wife 'Took It a Little Far' When She Fired a 'Kill Shot' Through His Heart and Lungs Source: MEGA Trace Adkins stated that his ex-wife, Julie Curtis, 'took it a little far' by shooting him point blank during an argument in 1994. OK! Staff July 29 2026, Published 6:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Trace Adkins opened up about being shot by his ex-wife, Julie Curtis, in 1994. During his recent appearance on the “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” podcast, the country singer said that Curtis “took it a little far” during one of their arguments.

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Source: @TheoVon/YouTube Trace Adkins stated that the bullet went through his heart and lungs.

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Trace Adkins Recalled Being Shot by His Ex-wife

Source: MEGA Trace Adkins revealed that the incident occurred when an argument broke out between him and his ex-wife.

The 64-year-old said that the situation escalated before either of them could make sense of what was happening. “She was mad. Wanted me to leave, and I wasn't going to leave, so that's how it went down,” he recalled. “She put it under my left arm and the bullet came out under my right arm,” he told host Theo Von. He also explained that at the time, he approached her with his hand out, asking her to give the gun to him. That was the moment Curtis fired the shot, the singer noted. Adkins defended his ex-wife’s actions, saying that he didn't think she aimed to kill him.

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Source: MEGA Trace Adkins said that he didn't think his ex-wife wanted to kill him by shooting him.

“I don't think she even had any idea what that gun was going to do,” he said. “I'd never seen her hold a gun. I'd never seen her shoot a gun,” he continued. “I knew she had one, but I'd never seen her use it. I had a bunch of guns, still have a bunch of guns, and I shoot them pretty often, but I'd never seen her do that,” he explained. “And I just, I don't think she knew what was about to happen when she pulled that trigger. She thought it was a toy,” he said.

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Trace Adkins Said Recovering From His Bullet Injury Was the Real Challenge

Source: MEGA Trace Adkins admitted that he went into 'shock' after his ex-wife shot him.

The “You're Gonna Miss This” singer ultimately decided not to press charges against his ex-wife. However, they split later that year. When asked about what it felt like to get shot, he replied that when an injury “is that serious, your body protects you.” “You just go into shock,” he said, before adding, “I just remember getting up off the floor and then taking a few steps and then going back down and that's all I remember."

Source: MEGA Trace Adkins said that his ex-wife fired a 'kill shot' at him.