or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Trace Adkins
OK LogoNEWS

Trace Adkins Says Ex-Wife 'Took It a Little Far' When She Fired a 'Kill Shot' Through His Heart and Lungs

Photo of Trace Adkins
Source: MEGA

Trace Adkins stated that his ex-wife, Julie Curtis, 'took it a little far' by shooting him point blank during an argument in 1994.

Profile Image

July 29 2026, Published 6:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trace Adkins opened up about being shot by his ex-wife, Julie Curtis, in 1994.

During his recent appearance on the “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” podcast, the country singer said that Curtis “took it a little far” during one of their arguments.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheoVon/YouTube

Trace Adkins stated that the bullet went through his heart and lungs.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trace Adkins Recalled Being Shot by His Ex-wife

Image of Trace Adkins revealed that the incident occurred when an argument broke out between him and his ex-wife.
Source: MEGA

Trace Adkins revealed that the incident occurred when an argument broke out between him and his ex-wife.

The 64-year-old said that the situation escalated before either of them could make sense of what was happening.

“She was mad. Wanted me to leave, and I wasn't going to leave, so that's how it went down,” he recalled.

“She put it under my left arm and the bullet came out under my right arm,” he told host Theo Von.

He also explained that at the time, he approached her with his hand out, asking her to give the gun to him. That was the moment Curtis fired the shot, the singer noted.

Adkins defended his ex-wife’s actions, saying that he didn't think she aimed to kill him.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Trace Adkins said that he didn't think his ex-wife wanted to kill him by shooting him.
Source: MEGA

Trace Adkins said that he didn't think his ex-wife wanted to kill him by shooting him.

“I don't think she even had any idea what that gun was going to do,” he said.

“I'd never seen her hold a gun. I'd never seen her shoot a gun,” he continued.

“I knew she had one, but I'd never seen her use it. I had a bunch of guns, still have a bunch of guns, and I shoot them pretty often, but I'd never seen her do that,” he explained.

“And I just, I don't think she knew what was about to happen when she pulled that trigger. She thought it was a toy,” he said.

MORE ON:
Trace Adkins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trace Adkins Said Recovering From His Bullet Injury Was the Real Challenge

Image of Trace Adkins admitted that he went into 'shock' after his ex-wife shot him.
Source: MEGA

Trace Adkins admitted that he went into 'shock' after his ex-wife shot him.

The “You're Gonna Miss This” singer ultimately decided not to press charges against his ex-wife. However, they split later that year.

When asked about what it felt like to get shot, he replied that when an injury “is that serious, your body protects you.”

“You just go into shock,” he said, before adding, “I just remember getting up off the floor and then taking a few steps and then going back down and that's all I remember."

Image of Trace Adkins said that his ex-wife fired a 'kill shot' at him.
Source: MEGA

Trace Adkins said that his ex-wife fired a 'kill shot' at him.

“It went under this arm, came out this arm. So it went straight through. It went straight through my heart and both my lungs. It was a kill shot,” he admitted.

“The doctor said the only reason I survived was cause the bullet went through at point-blank velocity at muzzle velocity. So it didn't have time to mushroom. It was just muzzle velocity, so it just went straight through,” he added.

The “Every Light in the House” singer also added that for his heart and lungs to repair, “they just cut you and just crack you open.”

He noted that he felt the strain of it acutely during his post-surgery recovery period.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.