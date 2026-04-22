MAGA Podcaster Blasts Donald Trump's 'Diabolical' Meltdowns in Scathing Takedown
April 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
MAGA podcaster Theo Von has expressed significant concern and criticism regarding the actions of the second Donald Trump administration, describing certain behaviors as "unbelievable," "diabolical" and "f------ baffling.”
Von, who had previously interviewed Trump and was seen as part of the "manosphere" influencers, along with Joe Rogan, aiding his 2024 campaign, has distanced himself from the administration.
On the Monday, April 20, episode of "This Past Weekend," he explained his separation from the president over many issues, including the war in Iran and his recent attacks on Pope Leo XIV.
“And what American is this helping?” Von wondered about the war with Iran. “Besides the war, the industrial war complex, what American... what guy who’s trying to take care of his family or a single mother who’s a nurse who’s going to work and has to get home and get to her kid’s ballgame and, and has to be both parents. What, what farmer is this helping? What regular person is this helping? I just don’t know. I don’t understand.”
Von added that he believes foreign influences compromise the POTUS.
“So yeah, that’s what our president’s up to, and it’s f-------- baffling. And it’s sick, and it feels like he’s just been compromised by Israel, by this dark government over there. And I don’t know. It’s f-------- dark. It’s dark.”
In response to the president’s obscene, profane post attacking Iran on Easter Sunday, Von was aghast.
“I mean, that’s just… on Easter, that’s unbelievable,” Von said. “You know, when people are hoping for something new. Literally on the day when people are hoping and are believing with their hearts as much as they can and are celebrating something new, a rebirth, a resurrection, a possibility. To write that is, it’s diabolical. It’s insane.”
While Von initially supported Trump — even attending his second inauguration — the comedian has blasted the current state of affairs.
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During discussions on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Von indicated he was "scared" about the direction of the country under the new administration, expressing concern about ICE deployments and policies in the Middle East.
Von described the "disturbing" deployment of ICE and expressed frustration with the administration's use of his content in deportation videos without his permission.
Both Von and Rogan criticized the administration's handling of sensitive issues, such as the perceived cover-up of the Epstein files.
Comedians in this circle, including Andrew Schulz, have echoed Von's sentiment, stating that Trump has done the "exact opposite" of his campaign promises by increasing spending and funding wars.
This criticism marks a sharp turn from earlier in 2024, when Von hosted Trump on his podcast, a conversation where Von seemed to seek a deeper understanding of the former president.
“I’m scared, I’m going to be honest with you. I’m scared,” Von told Rogan in early April about Trump’s increasingly concerning actions and behaviors.