MAGA Podcaster Blasts Donald Trump's 'Diabolical' Meltdowns in Scathing Takedown 

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MAGA podcaster Theo Von has expressed significant concern and criticism regarding the actions of the second Donald Trump administration, describing certain behaviors as "unbelievable," "diabolical" and "f------ baffling.” Von, who had previously interviewed Trump and was seen as part of the "manosphere" influencers, along with Joe Rogan, aiding his 2024 campaign, has distanced himself from the administration. On the Monday, April 20, episode of "This Past Weekend," he explained his separation from the president over many issues, including the war in Iran and his recent attacks on Pope Leo XIV.

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Source: MEGA Von added that he believes foreign influences compromise the POTUS.

“And what American is this helping?” Von wondered about the war with Iran. “Besides the war, the industrial war complex, what American... what guy who’s trying to take care of his family or a single mother who’s a nurse who’s going to work and has to get home and get to her kid’s ballgame and, and has to be both parents. What, what farmer is this helping? What regular person is this helping? I just don’t know. I don’t understand.” Von added that he believes foreign influences compromise the POTUS. “So yeah, that’s what our president’s up to, and it’s f-------- baffling. And it’s sick, and it feels like he’s just been compromised by Israel, by this dark government over there. And I don’t know. It’s f-------- dark. It’s dark.”

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Source: @TheoVon/Youtube In response to the president’s obscene, profane post attacking Iran on Easter Sunday, Von was aghast.

In response to the president’s obscene, profane post attacking Iran on Easter Sunday, Von was aghast. “I mean, that’s just… on Easter, that’s unbelievable,” Von said. “You know, when people are hoping for something new. Literally on the day when people are hoping and are believing with their hearts as much as they can and are celebrating something new, a rebirth, a resurrection, a possibility. To write that is, it’s diabolical. It’s insane.” While Von initially supported Trump — even attending his second inauguration — the comedian has blasted the current state of affairs.

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Source: @JRE/Youtube Both Von and Rogan criticized the administration's handling of sensitive issues.

During discussions on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Von indicated he was "scared" about the direction of the country under the new administration, expressing concern about ICE deployments and policies in the Middle East. Von described the "disturbing" deployment of ICE and expressed frustration with the administration's use of his content in deportation videos without his permission. Both Von and Rogan criticized the administration's handling of sensitive issues, such as the perceived cover-up of the Epstein files.

Source: MEGA Comedians have lashed out against Donald Trump amid the Iran war.