Move Your Body for Health, Not for the Gram: Tracie Thompson's 'Fitness Is for All' Approach

The benefits of moving your body and exercising are boundless, from improving brain health, reducing disease risks, strengthening bones and muscles, and improving your ability to perform daily tasks and chores. In recent years, as social media power rose to prominence, more people started attending gyms, posting pictures and videos of their workouts, and encouraging followers to move. Yes, the sentiment is positive. However, the staggering increase of aesthetic pictures portraying models or influencers working out in cute, matching outfits and bodybuilders lifting impressive weights paints a picture that the gym is only for the slim, fit, and strong ones. Taking the first step is always the toughest. For fitness beginners, overcoming the mental barriers that stem from the glamorized gym depiction in media is burdensome. According to a 2019 survey that polled 2,000 Americans, around 50% of people have experienced anxiety about joining the gym, known as gymtimidation. That problem is especially evident among women, who often feel their value depends on attractiveness. Gymtimidation can be tackled, and 4Fitness, founded by Tracie Thompson, aims to make exercise more accessible by fostering a judgment-free zone.

“It all comes down to accessibility,” says Tracie. “Especially in the US, where there’s an obesity crisis, making the gym more accessible is important. But the real issue isn’t being overweight; it’s the lack of movement and exercise. How are we supposed to solve that issue when so many places make the gym feel like an inaccessible luxury?” Pilates, a form of exercise that’s taken over the Internet, became viral and attracted many people with its aesthetic value. However, it has become so glamorized that the average people, looking to add movement into their day-to-day, stray away from it. Most classes, whether Pilates Reforming or Mat Pilates, last over an hour, often pushing the 2-hour mark. Despite its simplistic nature, Pilates requires tremendous core strength. For those who don’t exercise frequently, holding their core still for a long time may result in back and neck pain.

Flying Pilates is 4Fitness’ alternative to the physically challenging traditional Pilates. The class seamlessly blends powerful and demanding Pilates moves with comfort. Participants work out in a suspended fabric hammock, which increases control and stability while easing the pressure on the lower back and tailbone areas. The exercises are evocative of flying through the air while holding Pilates positions, making the glamorized technique a fun and accessible process. “If you can lay down and lift your leg, you can participate in Flying Pilates,” adds Tracie. “You don’t have to be fit or understand what the exercise is about. You can lie down, follow simple directions, and reap the benefits of movement. But it’s not just Pilates we transform. Everything, from how we structure our studio and our price points to the exercises we offer, feels and is accessible to the average person.”

4Fitness offers a free consultation that discusses personal goals, desires, and challenges. Many doubts and fears are dimmed during that meeting. “When I meet clients for the first time, they often tell me they know they can’t do some exercises. It stems from videos showcasing impressive poses and movements posted by experienced bodybuilders or fitness-savvy influencers. I always stress that I don’t teach my classes this way. All the jumping, hopping, and twisting is absolutely mindblowing, but it scares many people away,” explains Tracie. The idealized pictures on social media and the reality of fitness are two different things. To help with that disconnect, Tracie never posts images that don’t accurately represent the actual classes. Whenever she shares a video of someone jumping incredibly high, she posts someone who can’t jump at all. Similarly, she publishes pictures of people of all sizes, ages, and fitness levels, fostering an environment where everyone feels appreciated - not just for their skills, but for overcoming the crippling mental barriers, getting up, and moving their bodies.

Commitment to accessibility is evident across all 4Fitness ventures, including the financial side. While most gyms or sports facilities require a monthly or annual membership, Tracie introduces a different model, one that’s more feasible. Finances are yet another barrier for people to overcome, and by requiring participants to pay only for the classes they take, Tracie creates a judgment-free, barrier-free place people want to come back to. “I love the idea around accessibility and making the gym friendly to all. No matter your size, age, or gender, you will benefit from movement,” shares Tracie. “If people see a bigger or older person doing an exercise they are afraid of, they will feel more confident. All barriers can be crushed down by changing your mindset, and that’s what I try to do. I refuse to feed this machine of lies more appealing pictures. It takes the spotlight away from the health aspects and puts it on aesthetics, which is not the point of fitness. Exercise should be about empowerment, health, and confidence, and that’s my mission behind 4Fitness.”