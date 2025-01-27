Tracy Metro Donates January Proceeds from 'Design by STICKER' to Support LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Interior designer, television personality, and author Tracy Metro is stepping up to help her community in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Throughout January, Metro is donating all proceeds from her book, Design by STICKER: An Interior Design Sticker Book for Every Style, to the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE fundraiser on Tiltify. This initiative supports recovery efforts for those affected by the catastrophic fires, including rebuilding homes and providing emergency relief.

The fundraiser aligns with LA Wildfire Relief LIVE, a virtual event bringing together celebrities, musicians, comedians, and digital creators to raise money for organizations like the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund, California Fire Foundation, and World Central Kitchen.

“Los Angeles has always been my home and my creative canvas,” said Metro. “It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation these fires have caused, and I’m honored to contribute in any way I can to help rebuild and support our community.”

Metro’s interactive book, released on December 17, 2024, offers design enthusiasts a unique and playful way to experiment with interior design concepts using repositionable stickers. Its accessible and fearless approach to creativity perfectly complements the spirit of the fundraiser, which emphasizes resilience and community.