Equity With Purpose: Transforming The Lives of Families One Real Estate Deal At A Time

From one uninhabitable home in a run-down North Tulsa neighborhood to a commercial real estate portfolio currently worth over $150,000,000, Victor Whitmore, a Co-Founder of Precision Equity, has come a long way. He grew up in a small farm town in Upstate New York, in a house his parents bought for $6500, and now owns commercial property in seven states. At 19 years old, he lived in a Section-8 subsidized apartment with his wife and first-born child, buying food with WIC vouchers. Now, he owns apartment complexes that accept Section-8.

Although Whitmore started by investing into single-family homes, he urges others to think bigger. The bread and butter of Precision Equity comes from multi-family properties and other larger commercial real estate.

“It’s just as easy to buy an apartment complex as it is a single-family home. There's no difference in the time and effort it takes to do one or the other. Buying single-family homes can be a great place to start, but learn to think big early on. Learn to ask the right questions. The size of your question determines the size of your answer. Single-family homes are great, but they most likely will not give you financial independence on their own. This is where commercial real estate shines”, Whitmore said in his interview.

Precision Equity has purchased nearly 2,500 multi-family units and over 700,000 square feet of retail shopping center space. It has increased the value of these properties by tens of millions of dollars.