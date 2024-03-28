Home > News NEWS Transitioning From Working in Retail to Changing Outcomes Through Dropshipping With Zali Gillings

The daily grind of a nine-to-five job can often feel like an endless cycle of monotony and stress, but, today, there are other opportunities available. The rise of ecommerce platforms and specific drop shipping providers has made starting an online business easier than ever before. Dropshipping is a rapidly growing industry, and the global market is expected to reach $724.26 billion by 2027, up from $249.16 billion in 2023, according to TechReport. Starting a dropshipping business can open doors for some people and allow for more financial and geographical freedom than any typical job could provide. For Zali Gillings (Instagram @zaligillings), getting involved in the dropshipping industry has transformed her life. From her humble beginnings as a butcher to her current role as a world travelling social media super star & leader.

Raised in a loving middle-class family, Gillings was instilled with a strong work ethic from a young age. Seeing how hard her father worked, Gillings knew she wanted something more out of life than just the conventional path of working hard and buying a house, like the older generation knew, she knew there was more out there but didn’t know just what it was. Despite dropping out of school in year 11, Gillings pursued a trade as a butcher, spending seven years honing her skills in the industry. However, it soon became apparent that this wasn't the path to the life she envisioned for herself.

Gillings moved over to a retail job, but during those three years, found herself trapped in a cycle of anxiety and feeling miserable. The daily grind of the nine-five routine left her feeling unfulfilled and yearning for something more. “I hated my job,” said Gillings. “I would park my car at my work car park and want to cry before going in, it was 6 days of hell for me.” It was during this period of soul-searching that by chance, Gillings stumbled upon something that would change her trajectory.

As Zali was scrolling through social media, she saw a post by someone she went to high school with but never interacted with, Reza Qorbanie. She noticed he was posting many stories of his students making significant results online from their stores, people who were younger than her and making far more than her.

Gillings wasted no time in reaching out to Reza and booking in with his company, 6 Figure Drop Shipper. She quickly enrolled in their program and immersed herself in the world of online entrepreneurship. With her innate work ethic and determination, Gillings quickly finished the program and this rapid speed of completion caught the attention of 6 Figure Drop Shipper team.

They invited her for a meeting and the 6 Figure Drop Shipper team were so impressed by Zali’s confidence and bubbly personality that they invited her to officially join their team. This led to Zali finally leaving her retail job. In her new role with 6 Figure Drop Shipper, Zali began helping 6 Figure Drop Shipper with their video content and it soon began to blow up, she was able to help attract thousands of new people across Australia & NZ who were ready to step up and learn about how people are able to earn an income through the internet.

More specifically,how to make extra income through dropshipping, otherwise known as eCommerce. Which is just buying products for a low price online and selling them for a higher price through a website, exactly what other big brands do. Zali is now an integral member of the 6 Figure Drop Shipper team, dedicating her full time to educating people on the potential of eCommerce and earning money online. This contribution has significantly impacted numerous lives, a fact that is proudly showcased on the 6 Figure Drop Shipper website.

Gillings also warns about some risks; while there are many places to learn drop shipping, there are countless horror stories of things going wrong, by learning from the wrong people and adopting the wrong strategies, that is why she deeply encourages everyone to do extensive research on whoever they are going to learn from and to definitely find the right team to learn from with a proven track record. One of the first concepts taught in the course is how to get in the right mindset. “Mindset is probably the biggest thing that I have learned from partaking in this journey,” said Gillings. “We teach this in the course before anything about dropshipping, so that no one will doubt themselves. You need to be in the right headspace before getting started.”

Working in eCommerce and dropshipping has also taught Gillings lots of transferable skills. “Since I dropped out of school, I had no real education in skills such as marketing, website building, content creation, or any type of financial budgeting or even investing,” explained Gillings, “I have now learned and experienced all of these things that you would typically need a university degree for.” The 6 Figure Drop Shipper team teach their students the keys to success in eCommerce, skills such as which products to sell and which products to avoid. “Homeware, health/pain relief & outdoor products are some of the best performing product niches we’ve found, we discuss this adequately inside the program and on the 1 on 1 coaching calls,” said Gillings.

“We tend to stay away from cheap electronics or things that can break easily. We help our students learn how to find products that have a high likelihood of succeeding and then we teach them how to sell it to many customers.” Gillings was able to take 6 Figure Drop Shipper’s proven method of how to succeed with eCommerce and share it to thousands of people, as a result, many lives have been changed.

To date, Gillings and her team have empowered more than 6,500 people to learn ecommerce, with many experiencing life-changing transformations. Some students have been able to purchase investment properties, new cars and travelled the world and of course, quit their jobs. Zali Gillings and her team share all of their success stories openly. “It is a surreal feeling being able to help people change their lives and do it while I work on my laptop from anywhere in the world.” Gillings’ says.