Travis and Jason Kelce's Dad Ed's Girlfriend Maureen Maguire Dead at 74

Travis and Jason Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, is mourning the death of his girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, 74, who “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.” Ed shared Maureen’s obituary via Facebook on Saturday, August 2, where she is described to have “built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter and family traditions.”

Ed Kelce and Maureen Maguire Shared 'Many Laughs and Adventures'

Source: @Ed Kelce/ Facebook Maureen Maguire's cause of death is unknown.

According to her obituary, Maureen “grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures” with Ed and her “loyal dog Butch.” “Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest,” the obit added of the couple’s time together. “Maureen was known for her impeccable taste and signature style — wearing tennis skirts religiously despite never playing the game,” the tribute added. “A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food. She had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special, seen, and welcomed. Her presence had a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable.”

Ed Kelce and Maureen Maguire's Previous Marriages

Source: mega Both Ed Kelce and Maureen Maguire were married before they began dating.

Ed and his partner were both married before they began dating. Maureen is predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Maguire. The couple welcomed three children within their marriage. Ed was married to Donna Kelce for 25 years before separating after Travis and Jason graduated from college. The two NFL players are their only children.

Maureen Maguire Teases Ed Kelce About Taylor Swift

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Maureen Maguire had to remind Ed Kelce of who Taylor Swift was when they first met.

In January 2024, Ed shared a rare glimpse into his relationship with Maureen on Audacy’s 92.3 “The Fan” radio show. The Kelce patriarch detailed how friends of the Kansas City Chiefs player often meet at the tight end’s house when they are in town to see a game. Ed recalled seeing Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the group of loved ones — but was shocked when he couldn’t remember her name. “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” he shared. Maureen, full of wit, candidly responded to him, “You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.”

Source: @Ed Kelce/Facebook Maureen Maguire made Taylor Swift laugh after joking about standing too closely to Ed Kelce.