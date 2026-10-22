Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Her Brother Landon in '4 Weeks' Amid Bitter Family Feud

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Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Alabama Barker revealed that she and her older brother, Landon Barker, had not spoken for nearly ‘four weeks’ following a disagreement.

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After Alabama, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, said she hadn't, Kourtney wanted to know if the siblings were still avoiding each other. “Yeah, we’re in an argument,” Alabama replied. “We just had a disagreement.” “I found something out, and I told my father,” she continued. “And [Landon] didn’t like that.”

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Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

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‘I’m Going on Four Weeks’

Source: MEGA The social media influencer explained that Landon was upset after she shared information with their father, but insisted she acted out of concern for him.

Although Alabama didn't reveal exactly what happened, she made it clear that the fallout had lasted longer than a typical sibling spat. “I haven’t talked to him,” she said, “I’m going on four weeks.” “It wasn’t that I was tattletaling,” Alabama emphasized. “It was for his own good.” Kourtney, who married Travis in 2022, suggested that Alabama's actions came from a place of concern for Landon's safety. Alabama agreed, noting, “Yeah, because I love him.”

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Kourtney Shared Her Own Sibling Story

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Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian supported Alabama and shared how she once stopped speaking to her sister Kim Kardashian.

Rather than press Alabama for more details, Kourtney reassured her stepdaughter: “As a sibling who cares, it’s always okay to tattletale if needed.” The eldest Kardashian daughter then shared a story about a time she and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, stopped communicating with each other. “I didn’t talk to Kim once for four weeks in high school,” Kourtney recalled. “No, college.” Kourtney explained that the falling-out happened after Kim married Damon Thomas at 19 years old without telling her directly. Instead, Kourtney learned about the wedding through friends. She also recalled how their mother, Kris Jenner, accidentally brought up the news during a conversation about a nail salon visit. “So I told my mom, ‘cause my mom kept saying, ‘It’s so funny, the nail girl was saying, 'Congratulations, your daughter got married,’” she recalled. “And then Kim was like, ‘You’re ruining my life!’” Kourtney and Kim eventually worked through their disagreement.

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Are Alabama and Landon on Better Terms?

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker attended Landon's ‘Vampire Ball’ birthday celebration on October 10, where the siblings posed together in costume.