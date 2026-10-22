Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Her Brother Landon in '4 Weeks' Amid Bitter Family Feud
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Alabama Barker and her older brother, Landon Barker, haven't been on speaking terms lately, and their family is starting to notice.
During a preview for the October 22 episode of The Kardashians, Travis Barker's 20-year-old daughter opened up to her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, about a disagreement that has kept her and Landon apart for nearly a month.
In a YouTube preview released October 21, Kourtney mentioned that she planned to visit Landon's new place and asked Alabama whether she'd seen it.
After Alabama, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, said she hadn't, Kourtney wanted to know if the siblings were still avoiding each other.
“Yeah, we’re in an argument,” Alabama replied. “We just had a disagreement.”
“I found something out, and I told my father,” she continued. “And [Landon] didn’t like that.”
‘I’m Going on Four Weeks’
Although Alabama didn't reveal exactly what happened, she made it clear that the fallout had lasted longer than a typical sibling spat.
“I haven’t talked to him,” she said, “I’m going on four weeks.”
“It wasn’t that I was tattletaling,” Alabama emphasized. “It was for his own good.”
Kourtney, who married Travis in 2022, suggested that Alabama's actions came from a place of concern for Landon's safety.
Alabama agreed, noting, “Yeah, because I love him.”
Kourtney Shared Her Own Sibling Story
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Rather than press Alabama for more details, Kourtney reassured her stepdaughter: “As a sibling who cares, it’s always okay to tattletale if needed.”
The eldest Kardashian daughter then shared a story about a time she and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, stopped communicating with each other.
“I didn’t talk to Kim once for four weeks in high school,” Kourtney recalled. “No, college.”
Kourtney explained that the falling-out happened after Kim married Damon Thomas at 19 years old without telling her directly. Instead, Kourtney learned about the wedding through friends.
She also recalled how their mother, Kris Jenner, accidentally brought up the news during a conversation about a nail salon visit.
“So I told my mom, ‘cause my mom kept saying, ‘It’s so funny, the nail girl was saying, 'Congratulations, your daughter got married,’” she recalled. “And then Kim was like, ‘You’re ruining my life!’”
Kourtney and Kim eventually worked through their disagreement.
Are Alabama and Landon on Better Terms?
Despite their recent tension, Alabama and Landon have since appeared together in public.
Alabama attended her brother's 23rd birthday celebration, dubbed the “Vampire Ball,” on October 10. The siblings even posed together in their vampire-inspired outfits.
Landon later shared the photo on Instagram on October 11, captioning the carousel, “Nobody likes you when you’re 23.”