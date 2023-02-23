Travis Doodles On Creating Art For The Sake Of Others

Travis Doodles initially started a career on YouTube to make a name for himself as an artist and videographer. Years later, Travis is still working as a content creator, but his goal now is redefined by his purpose to help others.

Travis Doodles grew up in a hard-working family, where nothing was served on a silver platter.

“We weren’t poor, but we definitely weren’t rich,” shared Travis. “But the way I grew up was that no one owes you anything, and you’ve got to work hard.”

In his sophomore year in college, Travis’ life began to change. He came to know Jesus and from then on, everything he set out to do had a bigger purpose than himself.

“When I gave my life to God, that’s when I really realized life wasn’t just about me,” said Travis. “And I wanted to act out my faith, really walk the talk.”